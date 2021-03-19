We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Music Venue
  4. France
  5. R+1 Gaité Lyrique Meeting Space / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

R+1 Gaité Lyrique Meeting Space / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

R+1 Gaité Lyrique Meeting Space / Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture

© Giaime Meloni

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Music Venue, Gallery, Lighting
Paris, France
  • Architects: Jean Benoît Vétillard Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Giaime Meloni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Atelier Anton, Atelier FrFr, Ateliers Poyaudins, Coregie Expo
  • Design Team:Jean-Benoît Vétillard, Eugenio Nuzzo
  • Clients:Gaité Lyrique de Paris
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Text description provided by the architects. The R+1 project proposes to articulate the elements of the Binaural Studio, the Bar, the Workshop, and the Exhibition area around a generous meeting space located close to the vestibule, facing the city.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

It is a panoptic layout making the central staircase the gravity point. This proposal will give the meeting space its dynamic nature as a place of exchange, learning, and gathering. 

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

The workshop is an extension of it, showing the internal activity of this space. A light and reversible layout of the textile creates a visual and sound filter with the meeting space and the exhibition space. This filter can be adapted to the uses.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

The exhibition area, a 400m2 white cube extending the initial intention of the "toolbox", will find its place at the back of the stage, taking advantage of the sound and light ceiling, the linear display of rails, and the technical accesses designed for the project.

© Giaime Meloni
© Giaime Meloni

Go to my stream