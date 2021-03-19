Urban Agency Reimagines Irish Terraced Homes in Dublin

Architecture firm Urban Agency is currently working on the second project in the sister development Merronian Living in Dublin, Ireland. The new residential typology draws on the iconic Dublin terrace and reimagines the spatial potential of the roofscape. Like the first scheme, Merronian Living 2 is premised on architectural integration, drawing inspiration from the surrounding built heritage.

The residential project is inspired by the historical prototype of the terrace and mews, defined by the combination of a street-facing building with an independent program behind. As the team explains, bordering Merrion Road, building A of the pair is articulated as individual terraced houses, presenting the block on a human scale. Each subdivision uses varying tones from the color palette of the surrounding environment. The traditional brick is paired with powder-coated aluminum in a matching color, lending a monolithic, sculptural quality to the building.

Likewise, the ‘mews’ block behind successfully integrates into the site with a façade that frames a communal garden. Forming a stepped progression, the ‘mews’ structure moves from one to four storys as it recedes from neighboring protected structures. Both buildings explore and embrace the formal potential of the roof. The roof terraces capture views of Sandymount Beach, Howth and the Dublin Mountains.

Taking shape in Dublin, the new ‘Merronian Houses’ comprise an architectural set piece that aims to celebrate the historic nature and views of its location. By rethinking the basic principles of the terraced house and rooftop, the apartment block reimagines how to live in the city today.

News via Urban Agency