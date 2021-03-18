We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. 81 Trans-(parent) House / TOUCH Architect

81 Trans-(parent) House / TOUCH Architect

Save this project
81 Trans-(parent) House / TOUCH Architect

© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo© Chalermwat Wongchompoo+ 30

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
แขวง บางระมาด, Thailand
  • Design Team:Pitchaya Tiyapitsanupaisan, Supanan Tangsajjanuraksa
  • Clients:Thakorn + Narisa Sathidrukwong
  • Civil Engineering:Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep
  • City:แขวง บางระมาด
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Text description provided by the architects. A square shape of land plot at The Blisz Village which allocated land for sale only for ten units, is the site location of this project. The site surrounding is encompassed by all single detached house with a lot of trees and peaceful atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

The owners of this land, Best and Oil, a business entrepreneur and a doctor, desired to develop this land into their own home because of planning to have kids in the near future. For their both lifestyles, socialising with friends within living space, whilst those space is close to nature without high maintenance is the main purposes of this house.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

In order to meet the requirements, the shape of this house initiated from push and pull a solid square box to create green space area at the center of the house which can be seen and accessed from every space of the house, which are entrance foyer, living area, dining area, downstairs bedroom, and ‘stairs fitness’ at the 1st floor. Moreover, an upstairs outdoor terrace which is also connected with center courtyard is provided for private couple relaxing, and partying with close friends. Some of the areas are covered by wooden trellis in order to create more privacy and act as a shading device in West side.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The overall house with a TRANSITION or go-through space is like a TRANSPARENT area which can be seen and accessed from every single space while still keep privacy from neighbourhood.

Save this picture!
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo
© Chalermwat Wongchompoo

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TOUCH Architect
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "81 Trans-(parent) House / TOUCH Architect" 18 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958772/81-trans-parent-house-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream