World
Okkio Caffe / Red5studio

Okkio Caffe / Red5studio

© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ© Đỗ Sỹ+ 41

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Vietnam
  • Architects: Red5studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  70
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Đỗ Sỹ
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ben Decor, Hunter Douglas, Ly Minh Thanh, Ori Lighting, Trimble Navigation, Zero Furniture
  • Design Team:Lại Chính Trực, Nguyễn Vịnh Nhi, Trần Quốc Huy
  • Country:Vietnam
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Text description provided by the architects. Okkio Caffe is a chain of coffee shops that has 2 branches in the market. With the purpose of making the difference but still keeping the spirit of youth, our design team has chosen red for the building - the color will not only identify the brand but also bring out the retro-spirit that the construction is aimed at. Vuong Gia Ve is an influential and inspiring director for the Okkio Caffe, so this design story was inspired by the movie "2046" - his famous film is about the return train from 2046.

© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ
Wall Addition Diagram
Wall Addition Diagram
© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Based on that idea, the building’s façade is designed as the train’s windows with the iron bars as the highlight. Additionally, the ceiling inside is built up with the curved shape as the train’s one. Moreover, the “frame in frame” is decorated by the idea of getting the natural light from the windows, the ceilings, etc straight to the floor. Our design team wants to emphasize the prominent points here, which are the counter and the ceilings’ system of the building.

© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Together with the brand’s traditional materials such as old bricks and coppers, which bring a friendly and warm environment like usual, we want to introduce other materials which are more modern like the paint gradient effect, and the poly ceiling style. Besides the retro style like Vuong Gia Tue’s movie, we also use the red color from the grinding wheel surface… If Okkio is a train, the timeline will be the colors changing effects and.

© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

Our design team will focus on the Led HUE light system which is put at the bar corner. The light color is going to change differently at different times of the day. The light system is also an emphasis of Okkio Xuan Thuy. In the morning, it will be delighted as the natural light which is runs along the side of the ceiling’s hole.

© Đỗ Sỹ
© Đỗ Sỹ

At night, Okkio is going to be warm, romantic and private enough for the customers which the light will mainly focus on the bar corner instead. If people have a chance to observe Okkio in the lively sunset, you will be definitely impressed by the peaceful red building with tons of light moving like a movie from the future that comes back to the past.

Project location

Address:110 Xuân Thủy, Thảo Điền, Quận 2, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

About this office
Red5studio
Office

Cite: "Okkio Caffe / Red5studio" 18 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958748/okkio-caffe-red5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

