We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Spain
  5. The Corner House / RUE arquitectos

The Corner House / RUE arquitectos

Save this project
The Corner House / RUE arquitectos

© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez© Aitor Estévez+ 20

  • Curated by Clara Ott
House Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: RUE arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Viabizzuno, AutoCAD, Carmave, ICÓNICO, Onix Mosaico, Pando, Roca, Saltoki, Stillö, Trimble
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

Text description provided by the architects. The ‘Corner House’ is located in the neighbourhood of Malasaña in Madrid, in one of the corners of a traditional building of the city. Its construction is typical with structural walls on the perimeter and masonry and timber stud partitions to sustain the slabs.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

The spatial strategy of the project responds to the advantage given by the corner position, making all those benefits stemming from it be part of the house. The accommodation is set upon the idea of emptying the diagonal direction of the dwelling. This creates an open plan space towards the light corner and allocates all the day/light activities in it, whereas the night/dark ones remain to the sides of this main zone.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

Since the existing interior responds to a typical distribution with lots of bedrooms and long and dark corridors, the idea of clearing that diagonal implies a constructive and structural alteration. The thick structural walls working as partitions in the flat are replaced by a steel structure based on pillars and beams. It is once that this volume is set when it is possible to re-think a new division overlaying the new proposal over the original partition grid.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

The solution introduces a new understanding of the domestic space, combining it with the idea of the anisotropy that allows to organise all the living areas transversally in a flowing environment. Furthermore, it integrates the strength of the structural elements as they help with the articulation of the different areas and activities to be developed in the house.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

There is action taken as well on the perimeter of the dwelling. Together it works as a thick skin with a triple function: insulated lining to improve the energetic efficiency, allocation of a continuous storage system, and set new solar protection elements linked to the window frames.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

In relation to the materials selected, the attention focuses on the continuous panelling along the open plan area. Ribbed maple timber lining deals with the need of a correct acoustic insulation as well as it emphasises the abstract look, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

The remaining zones, such as bedrooms and storage, are solved with plain materials with chromatic neutrality: continuous flooring, white panelling and flat ceilings. The wet rooms are laid with statuary marble mosaic, as little caves.

Save this picture!
© Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Estévez

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Madrid, Spain

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
RUE arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "The Corner House / RUE arquitectos" [Casa en Esquina / RUE arquitectos] 21 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958740/the-corner-house-rue-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream