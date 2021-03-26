CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati Designs Thermal Islands for Helsinki Energy Challenge

A trans-disciplinary team led by CRA-Carlo Ratti Associati has designed a series of islands for the Helsinki Energy Challenge. Titled Hot Heart, the project is based on an archipelago of heat-storing basins that will also serve as a hub for recreational activities. The “islands” will be home to tropical forests and ecosystems from around the world, bringing additional public space and a new educational attraction to the Finnish capital.

Hot Heart was designed with Ramboll, Transsolar, Danfoss Leanheat and Schneider Electric, with the coordination of OP Financial Group, Schlaich Bergermann Partner and Squint/Opera. Located off the coast of Helsinki, it will be the largest infrastructural facility of its kind. The project consists of a set of 10 cylindrical basins, where each functions like a giant thermal battery: low- or negative-cost renewable energy is converted into heat, stored in the tanks and withdrawn into the city’s heat distribution channels during the winter.

Hot Heart was developed as part of the Helsinki Energy Challenge organized by the municipality of Helsinki to accelerate the city’s transition towards carbon-neutrality in heating by 2030. “Production of renewable energy is getting cheaper, but storage is still extremely expensive. Our idea is to use the giant ‘thermal batteries’ to store energy when prices are at low or even negative levels, and extract it when required by the district heating system when demand is high. This model would also be applicable to many coastal cities with similar climates,” says Carlo Ratti, founding partner of CRA.

Hot Heart is planned to enter the master planning phase in 2021 and projected to be fully implemented in 2028.

