Paul Clemence Releases New Images Highlighting SHoP's 111 West 57th in Progress

Paul Clemence has released a new series of images, showcasing the on-going construction works on 111 West 57th, designed by SHoP. Located in New York, the residential tower is set to become the second-tallest building in the city by roof height, and the most slender tall building in the world, once completed.

Originally planned to be completed in 2020, works on SHoP's 111 West 57th are still undergoing, as documented in Paul Clemence’s recent photo series. Positioned to create an almost perfectly symmetrical view of Central Park for residents, the tower that topped out in 2019, is a superstructure measuring 1428-feet-tall.

Located on Billionaire’s Row, two blocks south of Central Park, the residential tower is a slender structure with a facade of glass and terracotta. Constructed by JDS Development and Property Markets Group, the project was expected to be the “first $100 million sale in NYC”.