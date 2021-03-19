IE NextGen On The Spot: Powering Any Type of Buildings by Lee Butz

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

Building on the success of our first NextGen Event in March, we would love to invite you to the next one on the series, led by Lee Butz, CEO of District Technologies. Lee will speak about her journey to build a workplace experience platform that allows communities to navigate the workplace and stay connected from anywhere.

Lee will explain how is the real estate industry changing and what is the role of tech to meet new demands of the future workspace. She will also share her view and advice to young entrepreneurs on failure and on having the right mindset to grow initiatives.

About District Technologies

District Technologies was founded in 2017 by Lee Vanessa Butz. The team is a close-knit group of 20, based out of London, Lisbon and New York. They are a diverse team of passionate technologists, entrepreneurs, growth hackers and real estate experts that has a strong track record in real estate, technology, and scaling digital products.

We hope you can join us!