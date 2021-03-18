We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Shri Khimji Ramdas Kanya Vidhyalay Science Lab / SPASM Design Architects

Shri Khimji Ramdas Kanya Vidhyalay Science Lab / SPASM Design Architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
Mandvi, India
  Design Team: Sangeeta Merchant, Sanjeev Panjabi, Divyesh Kargathra, Mansoor Kudalkar, Nafees Ansari, Tanvi Joshi.
  Structural Consultant: Rajeev Shah, Deepak Soni
  Painting And Polishing: Chandra Shekhar Nishad
  Contractor: Mohammad Chaki
  City: Mandvi
  Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Our patrons, for whom we have designed and built two homes, come from Mandvi. The family has excelled in their business ventures and has been carrying out many philanthropic activities in and around the region. This particular project is the construction of laboratory facilities for girl students of 12th grade.

Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
The idea was, to save the one tree which stands on the very tight, difficult to access site. We saw this as a tremendous opportunity, a project where some scientific principles can be integrated into the build itself. The method of construction chosen was steel box sections as unit members all to a 1200mm grid, cut welded and assembled after delivery to site as a kit of parts. The labs will be column free and the entire outer shell is thin steel framing and walls with terracotta cones, made by a local potter community.

Section - AA
Section - AA
The idea is to make the labs well lit, yet comfortable in terms of temperature, through evaporative cooling by suspending wet Khus reed Matts and green climber screens. The Venturi effect of the breezes flowing through the terracotta cone walls, will add to the natural cooling of all levels. Solar panels will produce supplemental power and hot water power for evening lighting and lab needs.

Cite: "Shri Khimji Ramdas Kanya Vidhyalay Science Lab / SPASM Design Architects" 18 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

