RK_FLAT / Be-Fun Design + Yusuke Matsumoto architects

Text description provided by the architects. This is a 4-dwelling unit apartment of a wooden frame house in Ookayama, Meguro-ku. We aimed the apartment so that the people who live in this apartment and has a great deal of personality can coexist and communicate and the way of being like that will spread out to the community.

Seeking for the possibility of distance from the district and diversity way of living, we focused on the external elements such as the terraces, gardens, outer walls and studied on how to open and close the building. We plan to arrange terraces on the entire site including the building so that one’s living can be expand inside and outside continuously.

In addition, each dwelling unit is planned in a different format (1 room, courthouse, laminated format, etc.) to accommodate various lifestyles. The building structure has an RC high foundation provided on the first floor as an external element (adjacent land external fence, concrete block fence, etc.), and a wooden frame one-story building placed upon it.

The RC high foundation withstand the horizontal force and makes it possible to reduce the structural load on the outer circumference and provide a wide opening. By actively incorporating the garden and surrounding environment (adjacent land and streets), people can feel the things outside closer.