Brooks + Scarpa Design Sweeping New Arts & Culture Center for Hollywood, Florida

Architecture and design practice Brooks + Scarpa have designed a sweeping new arts & culture center for Hollywood, Florida. Located next to the Kagey Home facility at 1650 Harrison Street in downtown, the project is funded in part through a General Obligation Bond. As a civic place for social interaction, the center is made to bring people closer to art and each other, providing opportunities for new, immersive art experiences.

The new Hollywood Art and Culture Center is being designed in partnership with the City of Hollywood, and is currently in the development phase. The 5,400-square-foot education space will house classrooms for dance, music, visual arts and new media, and will include an outdoor courtyard. Made to be more than just a building, the arts education building will connect to the west side of the Kagey Home, creating a "modern link to the two-story, circa-1924 Spanish Mediterranean facade of the Center’s contemporary galleries and administrative offices."

As the team notes, this is the first project in the City’s plan to modernize and increase capacity for arts programming at the 1.2-acre Art and Culture Center/Hollywood site. Future expansion on the east side of the Kagey Home will include construction of a new performing arts studio and the renovation of current gallery spaces.

News via Brooks + Scarpa