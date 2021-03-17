We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. Brooks + Scarpa Design Sweeping New Arts & Culture Center for Hollywood, Florida

Architecture and design practice Brooks + Scarpa have designed a sweeping new arts & culture center for Hollywood, Florida. Located next to the Kagey Home facility at 1650 Harrison Street in downtown, the project is funded in part through a General Obligation Bond. As a civic place for social interaction, the center is made to bring people closer to art and each other, providing opportunities for new, immersive art experiences.

Courtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + ScarpaCourtesy of Brooks + Scarpa+ 14

Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

The new Hollywood Art and Culture Center is being designed in partnership with the City of Hollywood, and is currently in the development phase. The 5,400-square-foot education space will house classrooms for dance, music, visual arts and new media, and will include an outdoor courtyard. Made to be more than just a building, the arts education building will connect to the west side of the Kagey Home, creating a "modern link to the two-story, circa-1924 Spanish Mediterranean facade of the Center’s contemporary galleries and administrative offices."

Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa
Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

As the team notes, this is the first project in the City’s plan to modernize and increase capacity for arts programming at the 1.2-acre Art and Culture Center/Hollywood site. Future expansion on the east side of the Kagey Home will include construction of a new performing arts studio and the renovation of current gallery spaces.

News via Brooks + Scarpa

