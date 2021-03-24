We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Brooks + Scarpa's Quantum Computing Lab Under Construction in California

Brooks + Scarpa's Quantum Computing Lab Under Construction in California

Brooks + Scarpa's Quantum Computing Lab Under Construction in California

Architecture and design practice Brooks + Scarpa have created a new 25,000 square foot research and development facility under construction in Pasadena, California. The project is designed for scientists and engineers seeking to develop future quantum technologies. In turn, the experimental and theoretical quantum science and technology lab will be an incubator in the emerging field of quantum engineering and quantum computing.

California Institute of Technology Quantum Laboratory. Image Courtesy of Brooks + Scarpa

Brooks + Scarpa's high tech lab building is a joint venture collaboration with Amazon Web Services. As the team notes, the center aims to develop "more powerful quantum computing hardware and software, and to identify new applications for quantum technologies."

The project is currently in construction and is being completed under a design/build contractor with the architect, full design team, consultants and general contractor. As the team notes, the lab building is being designed for quantum engineering and quantum computing to advance a range of technologies and ideas, from data security and machine learning to medicine development and sustainability.

News via Brooks + Scarpa

