  Design Disruption Episode 9: Future Cities with NBBJ's Jonathan Ward

Design Disruption Episode 9: Future Cities with NBBJ's Jonathan Ward

Design Disruption Episode 9: Future Cities with NBBJ’s Jonathan Ward

EPISODE 9 will focus on Future Cities. Our guest will be Jonathan Ward, a Design Partner at NBBJ, who is developing Chinese technology company TenCent’s Net City, in Shenzen China. At roughly the size and shape of Midtown Manhattan, Net City features a new Tencent office, a residential neighborhood, schools, retail and other amenities. The project focuses on sustainability, including photovoltaic panels on rooftops, sensors that track environmental performance and flooding, and a comprehensive transportation network that prioritizes public transit, bicycles and pedestrian access. Ward’s other notable projects for NBBJ include headquarters for Samsung in San Jose and South Korea, Ant Financial in Hangzhou, the Wellcome Trust in Cambridge, Telenor in Oslo and Reebok in Massachusetts.

The series is co-hosted by New York-based architectural writer Sam Lubell, who has written ten books about architecture, and contributes regularly to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Wallpaper, Dwell, and Architectural Digest; and Bangalore-based Social Entrepreneur Prathima Manohar, a contributor to The Times of India and founder of think do tank The Urban Vision. Our goal is to provide an international perspective, mixing guests from different continents. ArchDaily is the main media partner for this series.

Watch on YouTube : https://bit.ly/DesignDisruption
Watch on Facebook: https://bit.ly/DesignDisruptionFB

Diego Hernández
Architecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Design Disruption Episode 9: Future Cities with NBBJ's Jonathan Ward" 16 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

