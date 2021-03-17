Agro-Industrial Complex / Audrius Ambrasas Architects

+ 21

City: Babtai

Country: Lithuania

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Moving the Head Quarters for a corporation to an outlying district is a very bold move, even if the mentioned enterprise is in agriculture service. The biggest challenge was to create a certain environment that would invite and attract customers, guests, and employees to the building even in the middle of the countryside.

By analyzing the typology of agricultural buildings it becomes clear that these buildings have very distinct features, which are being formed by required function and programme. The main trait that stands out the most is a clear distinguishment between the front entrance and a „farmyard“.

With this factor in mind, the idea of winter garden was developed in such a way, that it became a main element of the building, around which the whole life of its residents started to revolve. Winter garden is the main entrance to the building, from where building visitors and employees are distributed to their destinations.

The Eastern wing of the building is the office quarters designed for administrative staff and company leaders. The western wing contains premises of laboratories and agricultural machinery repair. Winter garden and conference hall are designed using glued wood constructions. Facades are finished with natural veneer panels divided by aluminum profiles creating a regular and sophisticated pattern.