  3. ArchDaily China Building of the Year 2021 Awards: The Finalists

Following an exciting week of nominations, ArchDaily’s readers have evaluated over 675 projects and selected 10 finalists for the Building of the Year Award China. Architects and enthusiasts participated in the nomination process, choosing projects that exemplify what it means to push architecture forward. These finalists are the buildings that have inspired ArchDaily readers the most, which also reveal the growing trend of Chinese architecture.

Before we get to shortlisted nominees, we want to highlight the values of this awards process — as the world’s largest platform for architecture we are acutely aware of our responsibility to the profession, and to the advancement of architecture as a discipline. Since our mission is directly related to the architecture of the future—inspiring and educating the people who will design the urban fabric of the future—, the trust placed in us by our readers to reflect architectural trends from regions around the whole world creates challenges that we are eager to rise to. The democratically-voted, user-centered Building of the Year Awards is one of the key pillars of our response to these challenges, aiming to tear down established hierarchies and geographical barriers. Here are the 10 finalists of the 2021 China Building of the Year Award, click here to vote for your favourite project!

Shougang NO.3 Blast Furnace Museum / CCTN Design

© Dong Wang
© Dong Wang

Yufengli Homestay / LYCS Architecture

© Ning Wang
© Ning Wang

Hall of Immortality at Longshan Cemetery / Studio 10

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

3D Printing Concrete House for the Low-income Families in Africa / Professor XU Weiguo‘s team from the Tsinghua University School of Architecture

© XWG Archi Studio at Tsinghua University
© XWG Archi Studio at Tsinghua University

Bamboo Branch Academy / Archermit

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

Borderless Community of Zi Ni Twelve Portals / FEI Architects

© Qingling Zheng
© Qingling Zheng

The Chengdu VUE Hotel & Resort Phase I / RSAA/Büro Ziyu Zhuang

© Arch-Exist
© Arch-Exist

YueCheng Courtyard Kindergarten / MAD Architects

© Hufton+Crow
© Hufton+Crow

Mountain & Sea Art Museum / gad

© Guangkun Yang
© Guangkun Yang
韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
