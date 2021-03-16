We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Badinter School / YOONSEUX Architectes

Badinter School / YOONSEUX Architectes

© Pierre L'Excellent

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Asnières-sur-Seine, France
  • Architects: YOONSEUX Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pierre L'Excellent
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: TECU®, Piveteau bois, RAICO, Regent, Solarlux, AIRSUN, BSI, Bieber, Corian, GEZOLAN, Griesser, Helios, MALLERBA, Marmoleum, Slalom, St. Gobain, TOPAKUSTIC
  • Lead Architects:Kyunglan YOON
  • Architecte:Philippe YOONSEUX
  • City:Asnières-sur-Seine
  • Country:France
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Text description provided by the architects. The Badinter School Group is located in the ZAC Asnières - Bords de Seine on former industrial sites, in the Grésillons sector. The project makes a significant setback to the west, which makes it possible to highlight the roof lines and to create a horizontal front of balcony constructions one on top of the other.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Architecturally, the project is composed of three horizontal layers. In order to offer modular spaces, the structure crosses large spans. The architecture is characterized by the simplicity of the volumes, the writing of the copper facades, the materials including the pierced palisades and the attic school playground freely accessible from the workshop in a continuum outside / inside. The different states of the material of wood, concrete and copper offer an invitation an experience to touch.

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

The main difficulties of the operation relate to the continuity of the activity of the school during the building work. The site construction was very short. The construction is made in a mixed wood / Steel / concrete structure to facilitate installation (big span).

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent
Section
Section
© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

Floating volumetry. To accentuate the effect of superimposing the built masses, a void is inserted between the levels. The top floor extends to a great height to create, from the street, this impression of elevation, of volume floating above the base. 

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

The terrace is surrounded by high pierced palisades which partially overlap the volume of the workshop. In low angle and through the pierced palisade, the sky is guessed. 

Concept
Concept

Freedom of the body, freedom of movement, freedom of the mind, freedom to lazily observe the cycle of time. The design of the workshop and its extensions to the exterior aim to provide a very lively feeling of freedom. 

© Pierre L'Excellent
© Pierre L'Excellent

 

 

 

 

 

Project location

Address:92600 Asnières-sur-Seine, France

YOONSEUX Architectes
Office

Cite: "Badinter School / YOONSEUX Architectes" 16 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958613/badinter-school-yoonseux-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

