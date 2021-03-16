We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Worship
  4. China
  5. Tongde Hall / ZSZY Studio

Tongde Hall / ZSZY Studio

Save this project
Tongde Hall / ZSZY Studio

© Ming Chen© Ming Chen© Ming Chen© Ming Chen+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Worship, Town & City Hall, Renovation
Chengmai, China
  • Architects: ZSZY Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  953
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ming Chen, Man Ye
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Anhui Nanrui Glass Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huanyi Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Design Team:Man Ye, Pengpeng Wan, Yiming Gao, Yiqi Gu, Gang Huang
  • Structure Design:Weizhou Fu
  • Mechanical And Electrical Design:Jiannan Yuan, Mingchao Deng
  • Construction Management:Ning Zhang, Feihong Zeng, Minjin Hou, Zhijun Liu
  • Timber Structure:Shiyi Xv, Qiming Ma, Honggen Wang, Dongping Qian, Zhaoyuan Xv
  • Facade Design:Wei Hu, Huajun Bai
  • The Client:Chengmai County Old Township People's Government
  • City:Chengmai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen

Text description provided by the architects. Longji Village is one of the volcanic stone villages in the north of Hainan. Located along the hill, Tongde Hall and Jiangxing Ancestral Hall were built in the Ming and Qing Dynasties in the form of Shiheyuan, featuring the lifting beam structure of timber and volcanic stone. The plaque on the front gate of Tongde Hall was inscribed by Zhang Yuesong, the advanced scholar called ”Jinshi” in the Qing Dynasty.

Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen

Only a little more than a ruin, the two separate ancestral halls have nearly no roof above and only some broken walls left. They have obviously lost the high-status dignity submerged in the crowded concrete houses.

Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen
Save this picture!
1F Plan
1F Plan
Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen

We are committed to the regain of the former glory of the ancient ancestral halls, the “Emeer” of the village. To crown them again as the prominent landmark in the village, an innovative cable-suspended steel-timber frame system with tall wood columns and a 965㎡glass roof is structured to connect the two relics as one. 78 wood columns form a matrix integrated with a flexible but stable steel cable structure to protect the ancestral halls, and it holds up a giant umbrella to save the relics from the rain.

Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen
Save this picture!
Column axonometric diagram
Column axonometric diagram
Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen

The towering banyan trees inside the courtyard are carefully reserved climbing outside the roof, and their dreamlike reflections on the wall dance tranquility in the sunshine.

Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen
Save this picture!
© Ming Chen
© Ming Chen

The design worked out a way of rebirth for low-level historic relics in limited time and with limited cost. The strong contrast between the old volcanic stone walls and the newly-built steel and wood tensile space structure represents the civilization collision of Hainan, which is developing from a traditional island to an international free trade port.

Save this picture!
© Man Ye
© Man Ye

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chengmai County, Hainan Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ZSZY Studio
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipPublic ArchitectureGovernmentTown & City HallRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Tongde Hall / ZSZY Studio" 16 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958592/tongde-hall-zszy-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Ming Chen

通德公祠 / 篆山建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream