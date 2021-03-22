Glass Bricks in Argentine Houses: Achieving Natural Light and Privacy with Translucent Blocks

Save this picture! AYYA House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

+ 10

When designing a space, architects across the board tout the importance, and even necessity, of incorporating natural light into interiors. This means taking measures to control the quantity of light being let in and its distribution throughout the space.

In the case of residential spaces, where privacy plays a larger role than in public spaces like offices, restaurants, and stores, opaque materials like screens, tinted glass, and other barriers are the go-tos for providing protection and privacy from the outside; however, the privacy that these methods provide often comes at the cost of the space's natural lighting, forcing designers to seek alternative materials that allow for both light and privacy.

One of these materials are glass blocks or bricks, also known as pavés, that can create translucent glass surfaces that take in natural light while blocking visibility from outside. Glass bricks were patented as industrialized products around 1907, but similar products had been handcrafted and sold even before then.

Early examples of glass bricks in architecture can be seen in Bruno Taut's Glass Pavilion for the Werkbund Exhibition (1914), the Maison de Verre (1928), and Argentina's Chacabuco 78 (1910), an exponent of Catalan Modernism.

In this article, we highlight contemporary Argentine houses and apartments that demonstrate the many ways that glass bricks can be implemented into a project:

Year: 2010

2010 Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Demaría / Monoblock + Estudio Nómade. Image © Javier Agustín Rojas

Year: 2013

2013 Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Save this picture! Niceto Vega 5924 / Jonathan Tyszberowicz + Diego Cherbenco. Image © Albano Garcia

Year: 2016

2016 Location: La Plata, Argentina

Save this picture! House 47 / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Year: 2016

2016 Location: Rosario, Argentina

Save this picture! House with Bricks / Martín Aloras. Image © Walter Salcedo

Year: 2017

2017 Location: Pinamar, Argentina

Save this picture! AYYA House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Villa Elisa, Argentina

Save this picture! Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Year: 2018

2018 Location: Ostende, Argentina

Save this picture! RINCON House / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Year: 2019

2019 Location: Villa Elvira, Argentina

Save this picture! House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image © Fernando Schapochnik

Year: 2019

2019 Location: Cariló, Argentina

Save this picture! House on Divisadero / Estudio Galera. Image © Diego Medina

Check out more news and works of architecture featuring glass blocks or take a look at our top articles about glass here.