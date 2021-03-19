We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. White Cave Gallery / 123 architects

White Cave Gallery / 123 architects

White Cave Gallery / 123 architects

© Weiqi Jin© Kazushi Miyamoto© Weiqi Jin© Weiqi Jin+ 18

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: 123 architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  236
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Weiqi Jin, Kazushi Miyamoto
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Nippon Paint, Corian, DAGU, Kvadrat
  • Lead Architect:Kazushi Miyamoto
  • Project Architect:Xiyangzi Cao
  • Lighting Consultant:Shunchao Bao
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
© Kazushi Miyamoto
Text description provided by the architects. White Cave is a retail and gallery space on the first floor of a building surrounded by skyscrapers in central Beijing. The shop not only sells clothes, but various designer pieces such as furniture and paintings; and has been conceived as a flexible design to accommodate its unique wares, while still being functional. There is ample room for displaying products in a distinctive way, while a VIP room gives notable customers a futuristic space where they can shop in privacy. The existing all-glass façade has been finessed with a voluminous 1.5 m deep display space that draws passers-by in.

© Kazushi Miyamoto
A cavity in the city. Contrasting the mega-scale urban space of vast roads and skyscrapers that surround it, the design provides an unexpected escape that offers an inviting and intimate experience. Just as the first recordings of art started within a cave, the aim has been to design a space that encourages you to be creative and imagine alternate possibilities – not just a simple box, but a place where space and body interact with each other in curiosity.

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
plan
© Weiqi Jin
Facade.  A display space runs along the façade. To the right of the entrance, it is characterised by a large cavernous opening that draws one’s eye toward the back of the store, offering a glimpse into the interior. To the left of the entrance, the exterior wall is outfitted with instant dimming glass to create privacy when needed.

analysis diagram
Main space. The interior space is a canvas of white walls and concrete floors, with a ceiling that animates the space. In order to secure as much of the spatial height as possible, the ceiling’s surface swells like waves, creating high and low areas that organically, and intuitively, conceal piping, such as existing ducts. Lighting is placed within the highest points of the ceiling, creating the appearance of lightwells, as if natural light is pouring into the ‘cave.’

© Weiqi Jin
© Weiqi Jin
Vip room. The VIP room is located behind the display space along the façade. Through the use of instant dimming glass along with the exterior glazing, it becomes frosted, offering a private room for use by VIP customers. When privacy isn’t necessary, it can serve as a large display space that can be seen from the outside. It is furnished with silver tufted sofas, accompanied by illuminated glass floors and a tented ceiling, forming an interior that is at once classical, yet futuristic.

© Weiqi Jin
Project location

Address:Beijing, China

Cite: "White Cave Gallery / 123 architects" 19 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958570/white-cave-123-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

White Cave 零售展览空间 / 123建筑事务所

