Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal founded their architectural studio Lacaton & Vassal in 1987, years after studying and working together at the École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture et de Paysage de Bordeaux. The practice established in Paris has been awarded this year’s prestigious 2021 Pritzker Prize. Their built work leaves strong evidence of what they believe is relevant: sustainability, wellbeing, social responsibility, and the readaptation and the respect of the existing built environment.

Both architects have also a tight relationship with teaching, together and separately as associate professors and visiting professors at various universities across Europe. Anne Lacaton is an associate teacher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, while Jean-Philippe Vassal teaches at Universität der Künste Berlin. Throughout their career, they have participated in numerous lectures and have been awarded many distinguished awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Trienal de Lisboa (2016); and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture (2019), among others.

In regards to their architecture production, they have been dedicated to social housing, particularly in the readaptation of existing housing buildings, without compromising the comfort and wellbeing of their inhabitants. They are known for their selection of modest materials, allowing them to build affordable housing. They have also designed private houses, incorporating the concept of greenhouses, cross ventilation, natural lighting, and other sustainable practices. Their portfolio also includes cultural, educational, urban planning, and public space.

Selected Built Works

2016 Transformation of 530 dwellings. Bordeaux, France

2013 Ourcq Jaures Student & Social Housing. Paris, France

2013 Polyvalent Theater. Lille, France

2013 FRAC Dunkerque. Dunkirk, France

2010 23 Semi-collective Housing Units. Trignac, France

2009 Nantes School of Architecture. Nantes, France

2008 Management Sciences University. Bordeaux, France

2005 Cité Manifeste Social Housing. Mulhouse, France

1999 House in Bordeaux. Bordeaux, France

1993 Latapie House. Floirac, France

