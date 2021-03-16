Lacaton & Vassal: Get to Know 2021 Pritzker Winners' Built Work

Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal founded their architectural studio Lacaton & Vassal in 1987, years after studying and working together at the École Nationale Supérieure d’Architecture et de Paysage de Bordeaux. The practice established in Paris has been awarded this year’s prestigious 2021 Pritzker Prize. Their built work leaves strong evidence of what they believe is relevant: sustainability, wellbeing, social responsibility, and the readaptation and the respect of the existing built environment.
Both architects have also a tight relationship with teaching, together and separately as associate professors and visiting professors at various universities across Europe. Anne Lacaton is an associate teacher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich, while Jean-Philippe Vassal teaches at Universität der Künste Berlin. Throughout their career, they have participated in numerous lectures and have been awarded many distinguished awards such as the Lifetime Achievement Award, Trienal de Lisboa (2016); and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe, European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture (2019), among others.
In regards to their architecture production, they have been dedicated to social housing, particularly in the readaptation of existing housing buildings, without compromising the comfort and wellbeing of their inhabitants. They are known for their selection of modest materials, allowing them to build affordable housing. They have also designed private houses, incorporating the concept of greenhouses, cross ventilation, natural lighting, and other sustainable practices. Their portfolio also includes cultural, educational, urban planning, and public space.
Selected Built Works
2016 Transformation of 530 dwellings. Bordeaux, France
2013 Ourcq Jaures Student & Social Housing. Paris, France
2013 Polyvalent Theater. Lille, France
2013 FRAC Dunkerque. Dunkirk, France
2010 23 Semi-collective Housing Units. Trignac, France
2009 Nantes School of Architecture. Nantes, France
2008 Management Sciences University. Bordeaux, France
2005 Cité Manifeste Social Housing. Mulhouse, France
1999 House in Bordeaux. Bordeaux, France
1993 Latapie House. Floirac, France
Complete List
- 2020 Residential and Office Building (Chêne-Bourg, Geneva, Switzerland)
- 2017 Transformation of 530 Dwellings, block G, H, I (Bordeaux, France)
- 2016 96 Dwellings, Chalon-sur-Saône / Prés-Saint-Jean (Chalon-sur-Saône / Prés-Saint-Jean, France)
- 2016 Housing Transformation , Saint-Nazaire, La Chesnaie (Saint-Nazaire, France)
- 2015 59 Dwellings, Neppert gardens (Mulhouse, France)
- 2014 Student and Social Housing, Ourcq-Jaurès, Paris 19 (Paris, France)
- 2015 FRAC Nord-Pas de Calais (Dunkerque, France)
- 2014 Palais de Tokyo, Site for Contemporary Creation (Paris, France)
- 2013 Polyvalent Theater (Lille, France)
- 2011 53 Semi-Collective Housing Units (Saint-Nazaire, France)
- 2011 Transformation of Housing Block - Paris 17°, Tour Bois le Prêtre (Paris, France)
- 2010 23 Dwellings Trignac (Trignac, France)
- 2009 School of Architecture (Nantes, France)
- 2008 Management Sciences University Bordeaux (Bordeaux, France)
- 2007 Wine Cellar (Embres et Castelmaure, France)
- 2007 Fair & Exhibition Hall, (Paris Nord Villepinte, France)
- 2006 Documenta 12 (Kassel, Germany)
- 2005 Social Housing Mulhouse (Mulhouse, France)
- 2005 House Keremma (Keremma, France)
- 2002 Office Building (Nantes, France)
- 2001 Café Una (Vienna, Austria)
- 2000 House Coutras (Coutras, France)
- 1999 House Bordeaux (Bordeaux, France)
- 1998 House Cap Ferret (Cap Ferret, France)
- 1997 House Dordogne (Dordogne, France)
- 1996 Place Léon Aucoc (Bordeaux, France)
- 1995 Archaeological Museum (Saintes, France)
- 1994 Day Care Centre (Bègles, France)
- 1993 Latapie House (Floirac, France)
- 1984 Paillote Straw Matting Hut (Niamey, Niger)