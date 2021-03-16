Residence Ara Pytu / José Cubilla

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. In the Guaraní cosmogony, Ara means day, "time" and Pytu means "darkness"; together they suggest an atmosphere of gloom that embraces the space. The house is located in a beautiful and shady forest, with a rich biodiversity of flora and fauna.

How could anyone occupy this place without destroying it?

The project is incorporated as a rock, redeeming itself and taking its shape from the forest that surrounds it; It is built with handcrafted bricks, wood and recycled stone. The terrace - garden is integrated into the landscape, preserving the thermal inertia inside the house and offering the possibility of sowing food, trying to reduce the impact on the place.