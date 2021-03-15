Equine Clinic / #1028 Arquitectura y Paisaje

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

+ 15

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

# 1028 is an architecture and landscape project in Quito by Paula Cárdenas, José Freire and Alejandro Ramos. Our projects seek a balance between contemporary culture and theory. We celebrate the visual potential of architecture, understanding the program as a performance and architecture as its setting. Equine Clinic is an operating room for surgical interventions.

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

Starting from the typology of a warehouse, we explore a minimalist aesthetic. By enhancing the properties of commonly used materials, we seek to provide an intuitive and experimental solution. Celebrating the spectacular performance represented by an equine operation: The horse enters the turning room, a space surrounded by mats on which it falls asleep. A 1.8m x 4.2m door opens; the unconscious horse is hung by its legs from a beam-rail through which it enters the operating room. Once inside, the surgeons intervene.

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

Save this picture! © Lo Simple Estudio, Fernanda Bertero, Nicolás Vásquez

Finally, after the operation, the horse wakes up in the room with the mats. If it does not survive the operation, it leaves through the front door, which only opens if the horse dies. The clinic is designed as an immersive, scenic and symbolic space. A small pagan temple dedicated to celebrating the rite of intervening on a horse.