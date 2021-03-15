Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Duyen Casa II Hotel / Block Architects

Duyen Casa II Hotel / Block Architects

Save this project
Duyen Casa II Hotel / Block Architects

© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam© Quang Dam+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Hotels
Cao Lãnh, Vietnam
  • Architects: Block Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  930
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Quang Dam
  • Architect In Charge:Đặng Đức Hoà
  • Project Team:Đặng Đức Hòa, Nguyễn Việt Khoa, Đặng Thảo Vi
  • Architects:block architects
  • City:Cao Lãnh
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located on a peaceful village street in the suburb of Cao Lanh city, Dong Thap province. The region is in Southern Vietnam, where there are large paddy fields and huge fruit gardens.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The house is on an area of 1000 sqm with two existent parts. At the front lays one with a tile roof alongside the area, and the other one is covered with metal sheets. The owner, having a tight budget, wants to renovate the place into a resort with basic facilities, simplicity, and long-standing features of the region.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

We started with visiting handicraft villages, getting to know local building materials so that we could find a solution to the design and the suitable building materials. Inspired by knitting techniques in handicrafts, we use tiles, round steel bars, and bricks to knit smooth curtains to cover the two parts of the house. These earthenware curtains can prevent direct light from falling on the roofs below, thus reducing thermal radiation and making the entire house coherent.

Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Most of the bearing structures and partition walls are retained. Inside, some walls were removed and partitions for bathrooms were built. Along with the lobby, there are bedrooms with doors facing the East and looking out the front yard. The kitchen and public facilities at the back face the pool, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor parties. Finished materials and furniture are readily available in local factories, some being from the old house and reused.

Save this picture!
© Quang Dam
© Quang Dam

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cao Lãnh, Đồng Tháp Province, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Block Architects
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsVietnam
Cite: "Duyen Casa II Hotel / Block Architects" 15 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958486/duyen-casa-ii-block-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream