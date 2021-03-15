Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Cumulus House / Chris Connell Design

Cumulus House / Chris Connell Design

Save this project
Cumulus House / Chris Connell Design

© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit© Willem-Dirk du Toit+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Wye River, Australia
  • Design Team:Chris Connell, Benjamin Hutton, Nick Scott
  • Architect:Chris Connell Design
  • Structural Engineer:Maurice Farrugia and Associates
  • Construction:Basebuild
  • City:Wye River
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a steeply sloping block high above the Great Ocean Road. The house is both intensely private and outward-looking. Screened off from the street by a minimalist façade, its unique northern orientation takes full advantage of the 180-degree views towards Bass Strait and the Separation Creek valley.

Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Built as a weekend home for a young professional and their two children the house is paradigmatic of Californian modernism taking cues from the seminal post-war design era and the quintessential Australian fibro beach house typology. Organised across one level the elegantly Miesian box expressed in a singular form and supported on slender columns projects outwards into the tree canopy maximizing views of the landscape and gaining greater solar access.

Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Internal circulation is via a generous 2-meter-wide corridor with bedrooms to either side accessed by full height sliding doors and when open allows views diagonally through the living room to the ocean and valley beyond. Ensuring all habitable rooms are connected to the landscape private balconies off the two main bedrooms provide retreat from the rest of the house while the deep reveals breakup the building’s form and provide protection from the sun. At the end of the corridor sits a 4-sided fireplace finished in blackened steel, the obelisk form acts as an anchor to the house, positioned on its central axis. With the sliding glass doors open the fire can be enjoyed both from inside and outside.

Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Responding to the clients brief all the building’s service spaces were hidden and concealed allowing for uninterrupted engagement with the architecture and landscape beyond. Bathroom and laundry are concealed behind flush pivot doors with skylights providing natural light, positioned towards the rear corner of the building allowing to free the underside of the building from any visible service equipment. While external storerooms for utilities and beach equipment are behind hidden doors finished in the same external façade material.

Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Taking full advantage of the building’s northern orientation a 12-meter-wide glass sliding wall and outdoor deck maximizes indoor-outdoor living. The external steel pergola structural projects out over the deck a silhouette of the building’s structural rhythm. Canvas shade cloths attached to the structure add colour to the neutral building palette and provide sun shading, they can be repositioned or removed between the structural bays depending on the time of year.

Save this picture!
© Willem-Dirk du Toit
© Willem-Dirk du Toit

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Chris Connell Design
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Cumulus House / Chris Connell Design" 15 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958466/cumulus-house-chris-connell-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream