Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Italy
  5. Graci Winery / ACA Amore Campione Architettura + 2B&G

Graci Winery / ACA Amore Campione Architettura + 2B&G

Save this project
Graci Winery / ACA Amore Campione Architettura + 2B&G

© ACA Amore Campione Architettura© ACA Amore Campione Architettura© ACA Amore Campione Architettura© ACA Amore Campione Architettura+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Castiglione di Sicilia, Italy
  • Lead Architects:ing. Maria Bombara ing. Concetto Bellia arch. Sebastiano Amore ing. Angela Campione arch. Valeria La Carrubba arch. Federica Gioja arch. Laura La Rosa ing. Giannetto Carmelo Antonio
  • Text :Giuseppe Mazzaglia
  • City:Castiglione di Sicilia
  • Country:Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

Text description provided by the architects. The winery is located in an agricultural area in the hamlet of Passopisciaro, within the municipality of Castiglione di Sicilia. The scenario is the typical Etna rural landscape inserted between the vineyards and located at about 600 meters from the sea level.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

During the last ten years, the vineyard has been valorized both for production and aesthetical purpose. New rows of vines have been planted using the traditional paths and the morphology of the existing terraces. The new building designed for the winery is an extension of the existing building complex historically owned by Graci’s family.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The assumption and the main driving path for the development of the project were to create a place where the tradition of the vineyard sunk into the ground, building up a peculiar relation with the soil from where the vines get strength and character.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

There is an imaginary line connecting the new building with the historical existing, but without creating any tension or contraposition between two buildings with such a different soul. The new architecture disappears into the ground without colliding with the historical winery. Its most powerful and relevant presence is in the vaste working spaces that it contains.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The existing morphology of the terrain is the best partner for the development of the idea. The relevant difference in the levels of the ground facilitates the insertion of the new volumes into the earth, the new perception of the landscape appears, therefore, uncut.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The building is hypogeum, solid, and compact. The main façade facing the outside is oriented toward the main vineyard. It is materialized using the material left from the excavation: big boulders of black lava rock, composed on the side of the entrances. The rocks are placed following an irregular and yet progressive pattern that partially covers the openings.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The wall panel representing the entrance of the winery is cladded using a traditional plaster called cocciopesto made mostly by volcanic shattered material. The color obtained is so natural looking as the basalt stone themselves.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The structure and interior finishings follow the most utilitarian scope, but they work in syntony with the roughness of the exterior façade. Poured in-situ concrete for the walls, with different heights in relation to the height of the ceilings, unfinished precast concrete slabs for the roof, polished concrete for the flooring.

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura

The idea behind the interior design is to let the winery form a rigid and complementary symmetry between the solid ground in the north and the open field facing south. The symmetry line is constituted by the staircase and a linear water surface. A nice directly excavated in the bare rock shows the whole stratigraphy of the terrain under the vineyard. It also contains the tasting area

Save this picture!
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
© ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Save this picture!
Section
Section

As the most peculiar synthesis, this project represents the equilibrium between a winery as a working space and the specialness of what it contains

Save this picture!
© Benedetto Tarantino
© Benedetto Tarantino

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:95012 Castiglione di Sicilia, Catania, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ACA Amore Campione Architettura
Office
2B&G
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryItaly
Cite: "Graci Winery / ACA Amore Campione Architettura + 2B&G" 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958448/graci-winery-aca-amore-campione-architettura-plus-2b-and-g> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream