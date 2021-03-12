Submit a Project Advertise
Meson Pavilion / TJAD Original Design Studio

Meson Pavilion / TJAD Original Design Studio

© ZY Architectural Photography

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Lead Architects:Ming Zhang, Zi Zhang
  • Project Architects:Xunan Wang, Chun Ding
  • Design Team:Linqi Zhang, Xiang Wang, Luwei Guo
  • Structure Engineer:Rui Wang, Jinhua Wang
  • The Client:Shanghai Landscaping & City Appearance Administrative Bureau
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Meson Pavilion is located inside Huangpu Park at No.76 South Suzhou Road. It is opposite to Shanghai Mansion across the river to the north and next to the former site of Regatta Club to the south. The design of Meson Pavilion is originated from an unexpected ‘archaeological’ opportunity: the rediscovery of steel box bridge pier left by the dismantling of Wu Song Road Gate Bridge in 2009. This reinforced concrete pier with a geometrical shape on the site reflects a special period of urban history. We decide to make use of this pier to stimulate the site memory and involve it in a contemporary dialogue of the place.

© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
Courtesy of TJAD Original Design Studio
Courtesy of TJAD Original Design Studio
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

We put a steel long pavilion upon the entire pier structure from the west to the east. There is a paper mulberry with luxuriant foliage at the west of the pier. In order not to do any harm to the existing tree, the steel pavilion is cantilevered to go around the tree from the pier as the base to the top.

© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

The nearly 4-meter-long cantilevered steel structure reveals the lightness of the pavilion. Together, the paper mulberry, the steel pavilion, and the pier formulate interactive elements with the site. The east pavilion is suspended over the pier by steel pillars. The delicate steel structure greatly contrasts with the heavy pier base.

© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Meson Pavilion is around 50 meters long. Its fences are composed of 50 steel nets set in flat steel frameworks. Its floor is composed of patterned steel panels and steel gratings. It generates a visual feeling of transparency and dexterity while providing safety.

© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography
© ZY Architectural Photography

Project location

Address:No.76 South Suzhou Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, China

TJAD Original Design Studio
Cite: "Meson Pavilion / TJAD Original Design Studio" 12 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958440/meson-pavilion-tjad-original-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

