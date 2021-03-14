Yantian 19.5km Waterfront Boardwalk / eLandscript Studio

Save this picture! Birdview of the Rock Sur. Image © Tianpei Zeng

+ 26

Lead Architects: Qian Zhang, Xiaolu Tang

Design Team: Qian Zhang, Xiaolu Tang, Wei Wei, Wujun Fan, Jichun Lai, Lanxi Zhang, Xu Pan, Wenjian Liao, Sijia Ji, Yuan Xie, Yan Zhang, Yangcheng Wu, Zhenyu Chen, Qiwen Liu, Zhongqi Zhang, Zixuan Zhong, Chen Cheng, Xiang He, Xiaoling Linghu, Panpan Zhang, Anantsorrarak Vorrarit, Sejun Park, Dan Wu, Huen Kwai Chan, Zizhen Peng, Xinye Xie, Wenbin Chen, Jiawei Zhu, Yanting Li, Yikang Zhang, Dong Wang, Shuting Huang, Ruimin Gao, Xia Wang, Guanhua Cheng, Qiaowan Yang, Yanyu Lu, Dong Zhang, Hongli Su

Landscape: ELANDSRIPT LIMITED, LAY-OUT PLANNING CONSULTANTS CO., LTD

Engineering: CCCC WATER TRANSPORTATION CONSULTANTS CO., LTD

Construction: Zhongshen Jianye Construction Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Geotechnical Investigation & Surveying Institute (Group) Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinrui Construction Group Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yuetong Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

The Client: Shenzhen Yantian District Public Works Bureau; China Resources (Shenzhen) Limited

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Save this picture! The boardwalk bridge. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the coast of Yantian in the eastern part of Shenzhen, the 19.5 km long Yantian Waterfront Boardwalk is the most famous waterfront for the spectacular ocean views. It is a reconstruction project after the hit of Super Typhoon Mangkhut in 2018, which is the strongest typhoon hitting Shenzhen since 1983, reaching Beaufort scale level 14, brought devastating destruction to the existing boardwalk.

Save this picture! Yantian 19.5km Waterfront Boardwalk. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! Sunset view along the seashore walk. Image © Tianpei Zeng

The implemented part has a length of 11km. Tourist spots with spectacular sceneries, including Dameisha, Xiaomeisha, and Beizaijiao, are connected by the new boardwalk. The leisure path, with tourist and sports elements, also extends to Seafood Street, which is a promenade along with local commercial blocks.

Save this picture! Spectacular view of Yantian Harbor. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! Feature high-chair along the promenade. Image © Tianpei Zeng

The new boardwalk has an alignment with higher safety requirements and details with better climate resilience. It provides open spaces with higher inclusiveness and flexibility. By taking the chance of reconstruction, the Waterfront Boardwalk links up the fragmented urban fabric with the natural tourist spots, redefining the relationship between the living and natural landscape. The new Yantian Waterfront Boardwalk would become a sustainable, vigorous, and world-class waterfront.

Save this picture! The Rock Sur, providing platform and pavilion. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! Resting Trellis with green climbers . Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! The Rock Sur, providing gathering places to visitors. Image © Tianpei Zeng

The Dameisha Section of the Waterfront Boardwalk consists of three levels of corridors: the existing road, the bicycle trail and footpath at the upper portion, and the suspended boardwalk at the lower portion. Located at larger areas where the topography is comparatively flat, the new Service Stations act as entrances for the visitors who can enjoy the spectacular view of Dapeng Bay at the viewing platforms on the roof of the Service Stations. Paths and stairs move gently down the slope from the service station to the suspended boardwalk, enhancing the vertical connection between the two corridors. Viewing Platforms are located along the bicycle path, while Surs are located at the shoreline next to the suspended boardwalk. These two kinds of recreation platforms, which provide distinct experiences of sea-viewing, are the indispensable catalysts for a dynamic waterfront.

Save this picture! A panaromic view in the day time. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! The solar-powered railing lights in the tree canopy trail. Image © Tianpei Zeng

Save this picture! A panaromic view in the night time. Image © Tianpei Zeng

The Seafood Street Section of the Waterfront Boardwalk situates at one of the most prosperous commercial and retail areas in Yantian District. The promenade along Seafood Street was devastated during the hit of Typhoon Mangkhut. The design team treated the reconstruction project as an opportunity to reshape Yantian District. Seafood Street Section is a recreational promenade with a bicycle trail and walkway. Part of the wider section is sunken for a closer experience with the coast. The bottom part of the balustrade is made up of prefabricated concrete modules, while the top part comprises stainless steel and treated wood handrail. At the other side of the promenade, a retaining wall with prefabricated concrete modules echoes with the dynamic waterfront living. The feature high-chairs provide the best location for visitors to enjoy the marvelous views of Yantian Port. The tropical style planting design is reflected by the row of palm trees along the path. The overall design of the Seafood Street Section of the Waterfront Boardwalk shapes itself into a popular destination for citizens to relax and play.

Save this picture! Visitors enjoy a ride, stroll, and chat along the boardwalk. Image © Tianpei Zeng