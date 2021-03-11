Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center / Foster + Partners

House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center / Foster + Partners

Save this project
House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center / Foster + Partners

© Chris Goldstraw© Chris Goldstraw© Chris Goldstraw© Chris Goldstraw+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Library, Cultural Center
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the Sharjah International Airport Road, ten kilometres from the city centre, the two-storey building embodies a sense of clarity and lightness, with a large floating roof cantilevering on all sides of a transparent rectilinear volume. The 15-metre-wide overhang shades the façades throughout most of the day, while fixed aluminium screens with differing densities filter the low sun in the evenings. Movable bamboo screens at a low level are deployed by the building users, to provide privacy or to control glare. When not in use the bamboo screens are left open, preserving the visual connections with the landscaped gardens.

Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw
Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw

Visitors enter the building from its western edge into a double-height reception hub with a central courtyard that brings light to the interior spaces. This densely planted green area creates a comfortable outdoor environment for social events or quiet contemplation. The ground floor contains large spaces for exhibitions, a café alongside a children’s educational space, and the archive and a reading area with facilities such as an Espresso Book Machine that prints and binds books on-demand.

Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw

The floating roof is supported by four cores that also contain all the back-of-house and service spaces, creating a large column-free floorplate. The two cores closest to the entrance contain large sculptural staircases that guide people up to the mezzanine floor. The upper floor hosts a series of pod spaces suspended above the central courtyard, which offer both quiet and collaborative spaces, exhibition areas, and reading lounges including a prayer room and a women-only area. Throughout the building, there is an emphasis on establishing and retaining a connection with the outside, looking onto the gardens surrounding the building.

Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw
Save this picture!
Mezzanine floor plan
Mezzanine floor plan
Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw

The landscape is divided into two sections – a knowledge garden and children’s playground to the south, which has several native species and a water feature, alongside a more formal, geometrically arranged garden to the north containing The Scroll – a new piece of public art by British sculptor Gerry Judah that is a contemporary interpretation of the ancient Arabic scrolls as a single, spiralling sculpture that loops towards the sky.

Save this picture!
© Chris Goldstraw
© Chris Goldstraw

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Sharjah - Al Juraina 1 - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Foster + Partners
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryCultural CenterUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "House of Wisdom Library and Cultural Center / Foster + Partners" 11 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958407/house-of-wisdom-library-and-cultural-center-foster-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream