Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Courtyard House at Wani / design it

Courtyard House at Wani / design it

Save this project
Courtyard House at Wani / design it

© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai© Hiroyuki Hirai+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Otsu, Japan
  • Architects: design it
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hiroyuki Hirai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: LIXIL　, Osmo & Edel, Sanwa Company, Ueda Shikimono
  • Lead Architects:Takashi Ikeda, Takako Ikeda
  • Structure Engineer:EQSD, Misaki Yosuke
  • Contractors:Planet Living
  • City:Otsu
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Text description provided by the architects. Wani is located in the northern part of Otsu City, and is located between Lake Biwa and Mt. Hira. It is a suburban residential area where people live leisurely, but JR Kosei Line runs north and south and has good access to Kyoto and Osaka. We designed a small house on a hill in Wani. The owner is a dog lover and likes the outdoor activities, and his hobby is swimming with his dogs in Lake Biwa on weekends. The owner's request was to live with his dogs and to fully enjoy the scenery and atmosphere unique to Wani.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

We chose a one-story building with a courtyard so that he could stay outdoors while preserving privacy from the surrounding houses. However, even if it is a courtyard style, the view to Lake Biwa will be lost if it is surrounded by rooms on all sides. Therefore, a part of the eaves is in the outdoor space, and a large opening is to connect the courtyard and the outside of the house. As a result, it became more like a "semi-courtyard" than a courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The courtyard overlooking Lake Biwa and the clear air flowing from Mt. Hira has become a cozy, warm and luxurious outdoor space with an indoor atmosphere. In this house, where all the rooms, the entrance and windows face the courtyard, daily life is naturally centered around the courtyard. We wanted to create a house where everything in life is with the courtyard, not just a house overlooking the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

The interior of one room style is gently divided by bending around the courtyard, creating a slightly different space. I wanted to create a loose atmosphere in a good way, where people and things can somehow create a place even if there is no clear shape as a room. We would be happy if you can choose your favorite place according to the season and time, creating a generous and comfortable living atmosphere like drinking coffee at a table overlooking Lake Biwa in the morning and taking a nap on a large sofa near the courtyard in the afternoon.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Hirai
© Hiroyuki Hirai

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
design it
Office

Products

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Courtyard House at Wani / design it" 10 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958325/courtyard-house-at-wani-design-it> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream