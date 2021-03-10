AllesWirdGut Win Competition to Redesign Historic Gösserhallen in Vienna

AllesWirdGut has won the competition to redesign the historic Gösserhallen in Vienna's 10th district. The new approach aims to handle the existing structure with care, a concept that revives the industrial property with contemporary elements. Preserving the outer walls while introducing interiors for different uses, the team designed an "in-between" space that creates a new environment within the project.

The project builds upon the history of the Gösserhalle in Favoriten. Since its construction in 1902, this industrial building was originally used for the storage of beer in barrels, and most recently, repurposed as an event venue. Featuring a distinct façade with wide arches, the design leaves the original brickwork while taking the existing structure into the future. "While the exterior walls of the Gösserhalle are preserved, the existing roof is pulled down to create optimal conditions for a new three-story building that accommodates office spaces and a café enclosed by the historic walling."

Between the former building depth and the interior is a new, tension-loaded three-meter space to evoke "magical moments like just right before a kiss." The concept of AllesWirdGut relies on prefabricated modular elements and a mix of materials like wood and copper.

News via AllesWirdGut