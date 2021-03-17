We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Brazilian Projects Celebrating Democratic Spaces

Brazilian Projects Celebrating Democratic Spaces

Save this article
Brazilian Projects Celebrating Democratic Spaces

In recent years, several movements in Brazil and around the world have contributed significantly to society by emphasizing the need to occupy public spaces in the cities to claim quality and freedom of use for the community. The Ocupe Estelita movement in Recife, Brazil, for example, confronted the growing real estate speculation in the region and challenged the aggressive commercial urban planning on the banks of the Capibaribe River. Based on cases like this one, professor, critic, and curator Guilherme Wisnik, in an interview with Fora, addressed the issue of public space as a place of conflict.

Praça das Artes. © Nelson KonSesc Pompeia. © Pedro KokImage Cortesia de USINA CTAH. ImageVista do Mutirão Paulo FreireSesc 24 de Maio. © Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle+ 13

Wisnik, who considers conflict as a virtue by demonstrating diversity and plurality in an attempt to coexist in the city, points out the dispute over public spaces as a symptom of the importance of this debate in the sphere of urban planning. In his opinion, one should regard this type of space as a "theater for the mediation of differences."

Facing a scenario of extreme views and difficulties in finding potential points for debate, the idea of mediating differences becomes crucial to the reiteration of democracy as a system that ensures plurality and representation in politics and society. Therefore, transcending the political meaning of this system means extending its values to daily practices and to the way of thinking and proposing the city, discourses, attitudes, and life in society.

In the realm of architecture and urban planning, there have been many moments in which democratic guidelines have been materialized into projects that, understanding their moral responsibility, celebrate living with alterity. The following is a selection of buildings and spaces that represent an effort to cultivate tolerance, equality, and freedom.

Sesc 24 de Maio / Paulo Mendes da Rocha + MMBB Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Sesc 24 de Maio. © Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle
Sesc 24 de Maio. © Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle

Sesc Pompéia / Lina Bo Bardi

Save this picture!
Sesc Pompeia. © Pedro Kok
Sesc Pompeia. © Pedro Kok

FAU USP / Vilanova Artigas + Carlos Cascaldi

Save this picture!
© flickr Fernando Stankuns. ImageFAU USP
© flickr Fernando Stankuns. ImageFAU USP

CCSP / Eurico Prado Lopes + Luiz Telles

Save this picture!
© Paulisson Miura. ImageCCSP
© Paulisson Miura. ImageCCSP

MAM Rio de Janeiro / Affonso Eduardo Reidy

Save this picture!
© Centro de Documentação e Pesquisa do MAM. ImageMAM
© Centro de Documentação e Pesquisa do MAM. ImageMAM

MASP / Lina Bo Bardi

Save this picture!
© Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle. ImageMASP
© Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle. ImageMASP

Renovation of Praça do Patriarca / Paulo Mendes da Rocha

Save this picture!
© Pedro Kok. ImageRemodelação da Praça do Patriarca
© Pedro Kok. ImageRemodelação da Praça do Patriarca

Solar do Unhão / Lina Bo Bardi

Save this picture!
© Manuel Sá. ImageSolar do Unhão
© Manuel Sá. ImageSolar do Unhão

Paulo Freire Complex / Usina

Save this picture!
Image Cortesia de USINA CTAH. ImageVista do Mutirão Paulo Freire
Image Cortesia de USINA CTAH. ImageVista do Mutirão Paulo Freire

Praça das Artes / Brasil Arquitetura

Save this picture!
Praça das Artes. © Nelson Kon
Praça das Artes. © Nelson Kon

Minhocão Elevated Highway open to pedestrians

Save this picture!
Minhocão. © Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle
Minhocão. © Flagrante / Romullo Fontenelle

Paulista Avenue open to pedestrians

Save this picture!
Avenida Paulista é o coração pulsante de São Paulo, Brasil. Image © Madu Oliveira | Shutterstock
Avenida Paulista é o coração pulsante de São Paulo, Brasil. Image © Madu Oliveira | Shutterstock

Explore more architecture projects built in Brazil.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Julia Daudén
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Daudén, Julia . "Brazilian Projects Celebrating Democratic Spaces" [12 Projetos brasileiros que celebram o espaço da democracia] 17 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958292/brazilian-projects-celebrating-democratic-spaces> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream