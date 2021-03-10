House C / fala

+ 8

Houses • Porto, Portugal Architects: fala

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 130 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Project Team : Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Mariana Silva, Siogo Paixão, Rute Peixoto, Paulo Sousa

Main Contractor:: Casr lda

City: Porto

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. A cheeky young house in a grumpy old world. In a long-lasting and adventurous journey, once again, a local type is disturbed and disobeyed.

The project exists in a tall white void culminating in a sleek curved ceiling. A staircase is divided between taking one upstairs or framing a lengthy wall of cabinets concealing a kitchen, a small bathroom, and plenty of much-desired storage. Downstairs, a chocolate flavoured column claims its territory; above, detaching from the gable roof, different forms grant the upper-level geometrical desires.

The stack of irregular spaces is framed within two facades, both modest and restrained, yet persistently optimistic. The front one radiates with its uniform dark blue tiles. The back one is a stubborn exercise of proportions and divisions: two concrete slabs intersect two square windows and two panels of white marble. A sizeable rectangle of black stone is forced on top since one should never be too serious.