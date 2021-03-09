Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. House of No Bricks / Urban Design Collaborative

House of No Bricks / Urban Design Collaborative

Save this project
House of No Bricks / Urban Design Collaborative

© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J© Shamanth Patil J+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Coimbatore, India
  • Lead Architect:Nirmal S John Britto
  • Project Architect:Neeraaj S
  • Scale Model:Ahil M
  • Contractors:GFRG Contractors
  • City:Coimbatore
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Text description provided by the architects. In a plot measuring 65 feet x 85 feet on a dead end road, was the site with an existing 50 year old house .A new contemporary family home was designed to replace an existing traditional mid century house. The house was designed to be introverted with the objective to wrap a private green space within the plot and to organise living spaces around it.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Gifted with a reserve park adjacent to the site, the design took the opportunity to use the canopies of the park's large trees as borrowed landscape. The C planned house has its internal garden court designed adjacent to the park site. The nestled landscape allows the clients to use the private garden as a physical extension of the dining space and a visual extension of the bedrooms and living area. The use of varying internal volumes, water feature and landscape greatly helps to reduce the internal temperatures.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

As the name suggests the project was completely built using materials besides brick. Glass fibre Reinforced Gypsum (GFRG) panels were used to construct both the walls and the roofs of the structure. The precast panels have been erected on site using cranes and has its’ cavities filled with reinforced concrete. The usage of panel for both the walls and the roof - make it a monolithic structure thereby making it earthquake safe.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

The use of this technology helped to reduce the internal temperature and has enabled to gain precious carpet area. This green technology, which manufactures its panels using industrial wastes makes it an environmentally friendly way to build and also has minimum carbon footprint. The use of GFRG panels made it rather easy to erect the 45 degree steep pitched roof that enabled to create dramatic spaces of varying volumes within. The sloped roof is clad using locally sourced pink slate which changes its hue by the movement of the sun. A gentle splash of rain brings out a shimmering effect on its surface.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Anyone who enters the building experiences a sense of excitement as they are moving across varying volumetric spatial arrangement. Perched within front block of the house is a black kadappa clad water body with a traditional Kerala stone lamp used as a water spout. The open to sky water body brings in the fresh cool air into the living space. The gurgling sounds of the water body  reverberates in the living room. The tall chapel like volume has a grand black and gold Lilly chandelier and a serpent floor lamp designed by Nirmal S John Britto for John Nir.London. The study area on the upper level interacts with the double height volume of the living and foyer area below. It also has a window that overlooks into the water body below as well.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J
Save this picture!
West Elevation
West Elevation

The staircase doubles up as a seating area and a space to display the client's brassware collection. The bedrooms are provided with a pop-out window that becomes a comfortable nook to over look into the private garden. The family lounge on the first floor has ceiling at 8 feet height to make the space feel cosy and comfortable. The low height of the ceiling aided with ceiling high glass openings draws one's eyes outwards towards the garden and the landscape of the park beyond.

Save this picture!
© Shamanth Patil J
© Shamanth Patil J

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Urban Design Collaborative
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "House of No Bricks / Urban Design Collaborative" 09 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958267/house-of-no-bricks-urban-design-collaborative> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream