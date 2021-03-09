Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. SOM and TnS Studio Design Community Hub for Chicago’s South Side

SOM and TnS Studio Design Community Hub for Chicago’s South Side

Save this article
SOM and TnS Studio Design Community Hub for Chicago’s South Side

The City of Chicago has selected Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) and TnS Studio to create an incubator for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Called Englewood Connect, the project is part of Mayor Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West initiative, and it aims to foster local commerce and greater connectivity, as well as create new, flexible public spaces.

Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)+ 5

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

SOM and TnS are working with lead developer McLaurin Development Partners and Farpoint Development. Dawveed Scully, Urban Planning Associate Director at SOM, noted that, "We envision a dynamic mix of community spaces, accessible to all local residents and connected to the surrounding neighborhoods. With flexible spaces that can be used year-round, our plan creates an ecosystem that cultivates upward mobility anchored by entrepreneurialism."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

As the team explains, Englewood Connect is designed to "elevate Englewood residents through a mixed-use, phased development strategy focused around a flexible public space called the Green Street Commons." In turn, they created the Englewood Living Room, a proposed year-round pavilion for markets, co-working spaces, exhibitions, and places for the community gatherings. The plan also includes the restoration of the landmark “castle” Firehouse station, originally built in 1929, into a multi-purpose venue.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)
Courtesy of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)

"The team will work with existing local businesses, community organizations, artists, and makers to develop a program informed by Englewood’s identity, and designed to serve the community’s changing needs. The team is bolstered by industry experts with both global expertise and local focus: Chef David Blackmon, dbHMS, Rubinos & Mesia Engineers, Omni Ecosystems, Engage Civil, Environmental Design International, Gwen Grossman Lighting Design, Bowa Construction, and Neal & Leroy."

News via SOM and TnS Studio

About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "SOM and TnS Studio Design Community Hub for Chicago’s South Side" 09 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958231/som-and-tns-studio-design-community-hub-for-chicagos-south-side> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream