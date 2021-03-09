Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Croatia
  5. Family House in Klostar Ivanic / ATMOSFERA

Family House in Klostar Ivanic / ATMOSFERA

Save this project
Family House in Klostar Ivanic / ATMOSFERA

© Koridor 27© Koridor 27© Koridor 27© Koridor 27+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kloštar Ivanić, Croatia
  • Architects: ATMOSFERA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Koridor 27
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Galeković PPS
  • Design Team:Bernarda Silov, Davor Silov, Ivana Radenovic
  • Engineering:Kresimir Tarnik
  • Landscape:Igor Pauska
  • City:Kloštar Ivanić
  • Country:Croatia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Koridor 27
© Koridor 27

Text description provided by the architects. The family house in Klostar Ivanic, Croatia is located in an area known for vineyards and vacation cabins, which are more and more often becoming permanent residence rather than vacation places. The area is situated on a hill with a lovely view around 360 degrees to the surrounding areas of Sisak, Medvednica Zagreb, and Vrbovecka Dubrava. Nature is all around. It is a place where one can feel even the slightest change of weather and color. The task was to design a house for everyday life pleasures, with three bedrooms and mini office space on a small parcel for which the surface of the house is limited by the urban plan to 10x7m.

Save this picture!
© Koridor 27
© Koridor 27
Save this picture!
© Koridor 27
© Koridor 27

The designer’s idea which significantly contributed to the quality of this house is a 10×10 m earth-sheltered atrium on the north side of the house. The atrium has enabled a complete activation of the basement floor, created ideal micro-climate conditions for all seasons, connected the house with a small office space and a garage, as well as enabled better privacy and outdoor living. The bearing part of the house is constructed of reinforced concrete, while the non-bearing part is made of glass.

Save this picture!
© Koridor 27
© Koridor 27

The house is covered in wood, or more exactly carbonized ash, which provides the house with a warm, dark shade and sophistication in contrast to the environment and the surrounding space. Subwalls are covered with light travertine panels. The house interior is divided into several levels of different heights, depending on their function. In the center, there’s a staircase that is directly connected to each space from the atrium to the attic.

Save this picture!
© Koridor 27
© Koridor 27

A flat roof with a jacuzzi serves as a sunbathing area and a viewpoint from which the view extends up to 100 km. A free-shaped pool with a sunbathing area gives the house an extra dimension of comfortableness, and the entire house beats in the rhythm of modern music and moves during parties. There are relief elements on the house walls. We used the opportunity to build everything according to the project for a special client with modern views on life and architecture in limited urban conditions.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ATMOSFERA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCroatia
Cite: "Family House in Klostar Ivanic / ATMOSFERA" 09 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958228/family-house-in-klostar-ivanic-atmosfera> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream