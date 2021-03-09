SM Residence / CARTA. Architecte + Designer

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. On the banks of the St. Lawrence River, in the municipality of Batiscan, the SM Residence faces an impressive view that is endlessly animated by the movement of water and the passage of cargo ships. Built on stilts with the intent of having the smallest footprint on site and to resist the small flooding events, this second home was designed so each space faces the river. With the aim of keeping the costs as efficient as possible, it features a compact form and fewer openings except for large windows aiming towards the most engaging views.

A large window band adorns the top of the stairs revealing the small private road leading to the residence all while framing the sky and the treetops. Over time the cedar shingle cladding will age and gray, matching the bark of the tall maples present on the site. The desire to maintain proximity with nature being a key element during the initial design, the living spaces are located on the ground floor which facilitates constant contact between daily living and surrounding nature. Located upstairs, the bedrooms and their private bathrooms offer comfort and privacy to the occupants without limiting the connection to the outside, while offering a breathtaking view of the horizon.

Indoors or outdoors, the materials used to make the chalet remain mostly natural and are in harmony with the surrounding landscape. The manual installation of cedar shingles relates to a traditional method, which pays homage to both the modesty of the material as well as the nobility of its environmental qualities.