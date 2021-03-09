Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Rock House / The Grid Architects

Rock House / The Grid Architects

Save this project
Rock House / The Grid Architects

© Photographix India© Photographix India© Photographix India© Photographix India+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: The Grid Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Photographix India
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Aluglaze
  • Lead Architects:Designers – Mr. Snehal Suthar and Ms. Bhadri Suthar
  • Execution And Drawings :Mr. Keyur Patel, Mr. Vishvajit Hada
  • City:Ahmedabad
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

The project. A small, intimate weekend home situated at Gujarat – Ahmedabad that celebrates materiality and the relationship between the manmade and the natural - reducing carbon footprints. We used earthy, local materials, shaped and worked by local hands, to build this modest, private retreat. The surroundings were left largely undisturbed while building this ecologically sensitive accommodation

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

The ethos. The dwelling is home to a couple who were desirous of a space that would reconcile privacy with transparency and possess a strong connection to the outside. The key to this project was to build the home around nature instead of weaving nature into the home. There is a modesty of articulation, which is rich with consideration for the environment, as well as the consciousness that a weekend home should offer you an experience that is fundamentally different from a routine one. Natural and raw materials were the primary medium through which this guiding principle was articulated.

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

In addition to the organic envelope. the building features water bodies and is surrounded by local species of insect repellent plants — thus developing its own micro-ecosystem. The programme and planning were also driven by this objective for communing with nature. We minimised the built-form — which was designed as a shelter for essential activities so that most of the day was spent outside.

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

The setting. The site is surrounded by large local mature trees that act as natural sun-breakers, shading all the pathways and the periphery of the home. These provide shelter and sustenance to a variety of birds and small fauna, encouraging biodiversity. We consciously stayed away from fragmenting the overall landscape with compound walls/boundaries and the home relies on the natural boundaries created by the vegetation for a notion of privacy. 

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

The architectural formalisation. The built-form is articulated as a modest single-storey H-shaped block that impinges upon the visual surroundings very gently.  The plinth is raised by two feet to provide a small vantage point. The envelope uses locally sourced Dhrangadhdra yellow stone for the foundation as well as the construction — thus its name, Rock House.

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

Aligned to the central philosophy of the project, the one-foot-thick stone walls retain the material’s original raw form both inside and outside and dispense with any sort of cosmetic layering. The floor-to-ceiling glazing strengthens the home’s connection with nature, making its play of seasons, light, and shadows an intimate part of the internal experience. The living spaces are column-free to allow an unobstructed view of the surroundings. The stone and glass facade act as a bridge that links the home to the green landscaping.

Save this picture!
© Photographix India
© Photographix India

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Grid Architects
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Rock House / The Grid Architects" 09 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/958222/rock-house-the-grid-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream