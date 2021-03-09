Submit a Project Advertise
Housing Building Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud

Housing Building Sucre 812 / Ana Smud + Alberto Smud

© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas© Javier Agustín Rojas+ 46

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Belgrano, Argentina
  • Architects: Alberto Smud, Ana Smud
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Listone Giordano, Alsa carpinterias, Pimux, WAGG
  • Project Team:Ana Sol Smud, Alberto Smud, Pilar Esnagola, Sasha Molczadzki, Camila Jalife, Florencia Lopez Iriquin
  • Lighting:Pablo Pizarro
  • Construction:Alberto Smud
  • Interior Design:Agustina Gentili
  • Art Direction:Marilina Martignone
  • City:Belgrano
  • Country:Argentina
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Sucre building is located in Belgrano residential neighborhood, in Buenos Aires, in a two-front lot.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Fachada
© Javier Agustín Rojas
From its origin the Project was conceived from three central core topics: The relationship between the gathering spaces and resting areas, the link between the experiences in covered spaces and the traditionally open areas, and the possible gradual dialogues between transparency and opacity, that is created in the building's front, with a profound interior.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Planta baja
© Javier Agustín Rojas
The building’s plan consists of two apartments per floor. In them, gathering areas (living room and integrated kitchen) were thought to be facing the front, whilst the backside of the building was destined to the bedrooms. The plan design enhances shared experiences encouraging new forms of creating intimacy, not only by its distribution but also the size attribution for each space.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Planta nivel 5
© Javier Agustín Rojas
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Each living room takes the whole unit width and links with carpentry that enables the balcony fusion, creating a new transitional space between the open and the covered, between the outside and the inside.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
The building’s facade accompanies this transitional process: the sliding panels, made of stretched fabric, while collaborating with thermic control, lightning, acoustic absorption, and energy savings, generate throughout the day, different dialogues between those inhabiting the building and the environment that contains it.

© Javier Agustín Rojas
Sección
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Project location

Address:Belgrano, CABA, Argentina

