Artificial Intelligence Technology Valley / Shenzhen Huahui Design

Lead Architect: Cheng Xiao

Architects: Shibo Yin, Rui Shi, Dongluo Cai, Xiaoming Zhang, Ruojing Dong (internship)

Structure Design: Mu Xu, Tingting Zhao, Changfa Li

Owner: Changsha Xiangjiang New Area Administration Committee

Construction Drawing Design: GT Architecture

Curtain Wall Design: Keyuan curtain wall

Interior Design: Gonghe design

Exhibition Design: Silulan

Landscape Design: Chuangyi Shance

City: Changsha

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In Yangliu Park near the AI technology city of Xiangjiang New District is the Xiangjiang Artificial Intelligence Technology Valley. As the parlor serving the city, the valley offers indoor and outdoor exhibitions, meetings, exchanges, receptions, and multiple services. Here we can learn and explore future frontier technology. In a picturesque park, this is also a nice place for leisure activities.

Save this picture! Four quadrants form four courtyards with different themes. Image © Chao Zhang

The multiple dimensions of the construction contain two different topics. One is to develop buildings into parts of the park and further evolve into multi-layer spaces. The other is to activate buildings through space and volume of all sizes to accommodate diversified activities. The function is oriented by "vacant" spaces in the future, which can be divided into small, medium, and large dimensions.

Save this picture! Standardized outer wall system. Image © Chao Zhang

Steel Folded Plate Circular Corridor. Technology Valley is an elliptical and semi-open circular corridor, which develops a full form for structures scattered like communities. The steel circular corridor uses 8mm thickness steel and divides into six units around the oval, thus a "folded wall" with different spaces is presented. The section connected with the outdoor exhibition is around the square in the corner. With crowds of people and low-density folds, the stronger penetration highlights the connection inside and outside the boundary. Besides, the section for social activities is intensively folded to emphasize introverted enclosure. Various features of places produce "dominant" and "implicit" relationships.

Save this picture! A functional integration of different square parts

Theme courtyard. The exterior ground between the building and the circular corridor consists of four quadrants that symbolize separate features, including water courtyard, light courtyard, bamboo courtyard, and exhibition courtyard. The waterscape between the lobby and the park service hall creates enjoyable scenery. On the side of the multi-function hall and park service hall is a special courtyard for social activities, which enriches indoor functions. An enclosed square on the other side of the exhibition hall is ready for outdoor exhibitions in the years to come. The quadrant embraced by the exhibition hall and corridor makes a change with a leisure space of the green scene.

Save this picture! A spatial integration of circular corridors, cubes and courtyards. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Water courtyard: inverted reflection of structures in the water and sky. Image © Chao Zhang

Towards the southwest is a cover with green plants and louvers to block strong light. Water on the opposite constantly absorbs heat and lowers the temperature in the process of evaporation. Affected by the southeast monsoon, cold air would go into the building. In scorching summer Changsha is tightly encircled, but these passive landscapes and buildings find a way out.

Save this picture! Sunshine streams through folded plates on the ground. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Wind courtyard: outdoor activity space to the side of the park service center. Image © Zhi Xia

Save this picture! Light courtyard: in the westward, the shadowed courtyard outside multi-function hall is covered by adumbral aluminium sheet. Image © Chao Zhang

Functions. Several cubes are 31.5m, 22.5m, 16.5m, 13.5m, and 6m in length, respectively, which are placed in the circular corridor. They are composed of a 1.5m wide anodized aluminum plate and a flat glass of standard industrial finished products, which not only forms the finished square motif but also reduces the scrap rate. In view of existing functional requirements and sites, the lobby, exhibition hall, multi-function ¬hall, reception hall, and devices are scattered around parts. Apart from an independent entrance, all parts can be integrated via the lobby.

Save this picture! Exhibition courtyard: outdoor exhibition in a spacious courtyard. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Glass pavilion in the middle of the water. Image © Chao Zhang

AI exhibition hall is located at 31.5m*31.5m*12m cube. Considering the digital display of AI technology, the space is equipped with artificial lighting. To display static exhibits, the first floor is partly open to the courtyard through French windows and utilizes outdoor scenery to introduce the natural lighting. Along the exhibition path, audiences can feel various spatial atmospheres and experiences guided by curation.

Save this picture! Look at the water courtyard from the inside. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Display platform of big data command center. Image © Chao Zhang

The park service hall consists of multi-function halls for reception and negotiation. With 175 seats, such activities as product launch, roadshow, academic report, and others can be held. Besides, a quadrate glass pavilion is placed in the water courtyard. If needed, it can be served as major scientific and technological achievements. On weekdays, it is an idyllic place to have a rest and chat.

Save this picture! Step exhibition hall. Image © Chao Zhang

Open and non-functional space among parts not only acts as an entrance but also optimizes the routes. The water bar, exhibition corridor, and show field are combined to render a flexible layout. A 7.5-meter-wide corridor south can be used as an exhibition hall with changing themes, which sticks out from the circular corridor and crosses the riverway in the park. A unique spatial element is developed from the mixture of the corridor and bridge, thus presenting a double visual relationship--seeing and to be seen.

Save this picture! Intertwining of void and solid. Image © Zhi Xia

Ahead of scientific research and innovation that is full of uncertainties and possibilities, our design is not a building but an unrestrained spatial framework of multiple dimensions. Except for existing demands, the architecture is projected to cope with unknown expectations. Distinct from a completely standard and industrial construction system, we thirst for an exquisite design that carries greater humanistic significance and more persistent space quality.