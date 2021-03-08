QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2021

Every year in March, the QS World University Rankings reveal the top universities to study each profession, covering 51 different subjects. Grading schools based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds has unveiled that for the second year in a row, in the 2021 Architecture/ Built Environment division, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is still in the first position.
In this edition, UCL went up a position to take second place while the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands moved to third. ETH Zurich and Harvard maintained fourth and fifth positions, just like the previous year. In addition, The National University of Singapore (NUS) made a huge leap, from the 12th position in 2020 to the 6th for this year.
Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2021. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.
1-Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – USA
2- UCL – UK
3- Delft University of Technology – Netherlands
4-ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology - Switzerland
5-Harvard University – USA
6- National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore
7-University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – USA
8-Tsinghua University – China
9- University of Cambridge – UK
10-Politecnico di Milano – Italy
11-Manchester School of Architecture – UK
12-EPFL – Switzerland
13-Tongji University – China
14-Columbia University – USA
14-The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China
16-The University of Tokyo – Japan
17-University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – USA
18-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong, China
19-KTH Royal Institute of Technology – Sweden
20-Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech – Spain
21-The University of Sydney – Australia
22-Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) – Germany
23-Georgia Institute of Technology – USA
23-Technical University of Munich – Germany
23-The University of Melbourne – Australia
26-Cornell University - USA
27-The University of Sheffield – UK
28-RMIT University – Australia
28-University of Pennsylvania – USA
30-University of British Columbia – Canada
31-Seoul National University – South Korea
31-University of Michigan-Ann Arbor – USA
33-The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia
34-Politecnico di Torino – Italy
34-Stanford University - USA
36-KU Leuven – Belgium
37-Cardiff University – UK
37-Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) – Japan
37-Universidad Politécnica de Madrid – Spain
40-University of Texas at Austin – USA
41-Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) – Chile
42-Aalto University – Finland
43-Peking University - China
44-Chalmers University of Technology - Sweden
45-McGill University – Canada
46-Nanyang Technological University - Singapore
46-University of Toronto – Canada
48- Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China
48-Universidade de São Paulo – Brazil
50-Tianjin University - China