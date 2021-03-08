QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2021

Save this picture! CAMBRIDGE, USA - December 01, 2016: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Dome - Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Image via Shutterstock/ By Diego Grandi

Every year in March, the QS World University Rankings reveal the top universities to study each profession, covering 51 different subjects. Grading schools based on academic reputation, employer reputation, and research impact, the annual QS- Quacquarelli Symonds has unveiled that for the second year in a row, in the 2021 Architecture/ Built Environment division, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is still in the first position.

In this edition, UCL went up a position to take second place while the Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands moved to third. ETH Zurich and Harvard maintained fourth and fifth positions, just like the previous year. In addition, The National University of Singapore (NUS) made a huge leap, from the 12th position in 2020 to the 6th for this year.

Read on to discover the 50 first universities for Architecture/ Built Environment studies in 2021. To check the rest of the list, go to the official website of the QS World University Rankings.

Related Article QS Reveals the World's Top Universities for Architecture in 2020

1-Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) – USA

2- UCL – UK

3- Delft University of Technology – Netherlands

4-ETH Zurich - Swiss Federal Institute of Technology - Switzerland

5-Harvard University – USA

6- National University of Singapore (NUS) – Singapore

7-University of California, Berkeley (UCB) – USA

8-Tsinghua University – China

9- University of Cambridge – UK

10-Politecnico di Milano – Italy

11-Manchester School of Architecture – UK

12-EPFL – Switzerland

13-Tongji University – China

14-Columbia University – USA

14-The University of Hong Kong – Hong Kong, China

16-The University of Tokyo – Japan

17-University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) – USA

18-The Hong Kong Polytechnic University – Hong Kong, China

19-KTH Royal Institute of Technology – Sweden

20-Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya · BarcelonaTech – Spain

21-The University of Sydney – Australia

22-Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) – Germany

23-Georgia Institute of Technology – USA

23-Technical University of Munich – Germany

23-The University of Melbourne – Australia

26-Cornell University - USA

27-The University of Sheffield – UK

28-RMIT University – Australia

28-University of Pennsylvania – USA

30-University of British Columbia – Canada

31-Seoul National University – South Korea

31-University of Michigan-Ann Arbor – USA

33-The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney) – Australia

34-Politecnico di Torino – Italy

34-Stanford University - USA

36-KU Leuven – Belgium

37-Cardiff University – UK

37-Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) – Japan

37-Universidad Politécnica de Madrid – Spain

40-University of Texas at Austin – USA

41-Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) – Chile

42-Aalto University – Finland

43-Peking University - China

44-Chalmers University of Technology - Sweden

45-McGill University – Canada

46-Nanyang Technological University - Singapore

46-University of Toronto – Canada

48- Shanghai Jiao Tong University – China

48-Universidade de São Paulo – Brazil

50-Tianjin University - China