Mệ Loan’s House / H-H Studio

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 33

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hòa Thuận Đông, Vietnam
  • Architects: H-H Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Standard, Hafele, Xingfa
  • Project Architect:Huynh Tuan Huy, Huynh Thuy Vu
  • Design Team:Tran Van Tuan, Le Trung Cuong, Hoang Trong Đao, Le Phuoc Chin, Duong Cong Ly
  • City:Hòa Thuận Đông
  • Country:Vietnam
© Hoang Le
Text description provided by the architects. The lot dimension is 7.5 x 14.3 meters, surrounded by adjacent constructions and accessed by an alleyway of 1.2 meters wide by 16.4 meters long. Getting inspiration from traditional courtyard house, in this project, the spaces and volumes are reconfigured to stacked vertically in three blocks and then offset horizontally to introduce the voids of open-spaces in between the solids of the enclosed-spaces. As a result, it creates “courtyards” that revolve around living spaces, which is in reverse to the traditional courtyard house, where the courtyard is encircled by living spaces.

© Hoang Le
Section
Section
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
So within the lot area of 7,5 m x 14.3 m, by having more of open, green spaces, our project has tackled these challenges that a small townhome are facing in a hot climate and dense town:

  • Reducing the lot coverage to less than 50%.
  • Creating cross ventilation for cooling and humidity control.
  • Utilizing natural daylight.
  • Enable connection between human to human, and human to nature . 
  • Accommodating individual’s need for private space.
  • Screening away noise and dust from surrounding.  

© Hoang Le
Being confined by walls from the adjacent buildings without any setback space, the main floor layout keeps open as possible for natural ventilation. The main floor’s open-space can become adaptive uses for family and friends gathering, afternoon nap, summer night sleep, patio dining, gardening, occasional group activities or meeting etc.  

© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
To bring nature closer to living, the main floor and second floor are connected by an exterior stairway fully open to the sky above. On second floor, near center of the house, an altar is set up where a two-story height wall in white that shows a sunk-relief of Buddha in Bhūmisparśa Mudra posture with light casting down on the wall through a skylight above.  

© Hoang Le
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Hoang Le
Building materials are to remain minimal and from local sources to reduce pollution from transportation and labor, omitting any unnecessity from decorative elements. The planting spaces are covered with soil for seasonal gardening purposes. Without using flooring polishing, concrete floor is grinded to remain a grey tone look from natural concrete. Wall joints at wet locations are sealed with cement grout. Every interior and exterior walls are plastered using coarse sand, with heavy broom finish in a vertical brush texture. 

© Hoang Le
