World
  Yunomori Onsen and Spa | Sathorn / Sixseven Studio

Yunomori Onsen and Spa | Sathorn / Sixseven Studio

Yunomori Onsen and Spa | Sathorn / Sixseven Studio

© W-Workspace

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Spa
Khet Bang Rak, Thailand
  • Architects: Sixseven Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  W-Workspace
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: COTTO, APK Brick, L-Thai
  • Lead Architect:Pakorn Rattanasuteeranon
  • Design Team:Kornkanok Meksilp, Pitiwat Jungaekkwit, Narumon Pandung, Paradorn Rukskul
  • Lighting Design:Atelier AT
  • Landscape Architect:Tossapon Arunsuraponmatee
  • City:Khet Bang Rak
  • Country:Thailand
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok-based design Sixseven Studio(67s)has completed a new urban retreat; Yunomori Onsen and Spa | Sathorn that offers authentic experiences for both Japanese onsen and Thai massage. Located in the middle of Bangkok city in Sathorn area, the building consists of 2 parts, which are the renovated old apartment building and the new building, separating the functions of the onsen and spa treatment facilities.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

The concept of bridging the old building with the new one is inspired by Kintsugi, a Japanese art of repairing broken pottery. The attempt to reflect the concept results in sublime material selections, fusing Japanese minimalist aesthetic with local materials.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Axo Second Floor
Axo Second Floor
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

The major challenge of this project is the narrow plot in the heart of Bangkok’s CBD. Despite being surrounded by dense tall buildings,67soffers a design solution by creating a courtyard that allows natural light. Guests who enter the lobby on the 2ndfloor are greeted with the bamboo-formed concrete wall that runs through the whole atrium. The interior design intends to cut off the chaotic outside world.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

The hallway’s atmosphere fosters peace and relaxation, thanks to the wood veneer flooring and illuminated with concealed light. The designer intentionally puts the lobby next to the lush garden courtyard to create a little surprise for the guests. The courtyard also acts as a buffer area between the two buildings, a common space for both onsen and massage facilities.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Axo Third Floor
Axo Third Floor
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

On the 1st floor, a restaurant “Happy Rice” sits next to the garden with a seating area surrounded by greenery. An open bar counter which serves light meals and “kakigori” dessert for customers is cladded with Japanese-style chiseled wood texture.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace
Axo Section
Axo Section
© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

The interior design of the onsen on the 3rdand 4thfloor is more simplified, using lighter shades of materials, the uniform rhythm of surfaces, along with natural slate stone and indirect light source. The idea is to gradually change the visitor’s perception of the space, from rough to relaxing, as the guests walk through the space. The treatment rooms offer more intimate sensibility. An intricate wooden screen with a diffusing acrylic sheet resembles an illuminated sho-ji screen. To ensure the harmony of the atmosphere,67suses only light tone wood furniture with neutral color soft finishing, from beige to ivory and gray.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

As the guests are approaching the rooftop bar, the bamboo element reappears again. This time it was used to cover the entire ceiling, casting a pleasant effect of dancing light and shadow. The white marble mosaic floor, inspired by the broken ceramic, is the exemplary element that the designer uses to remind us of the Kintsugi art.

© W-Workspace
© W-Workspace

Project location

Address:54 ซอย Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

Sixseven Studio
Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Thailand
Cite: "Yunomori Onsen and Spa | Sathorn / Sixseven Studio" 08 Mar 2021. ArchDaily.

