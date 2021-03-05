Birmingham Coffee and Mini Apartment / Chơn.a

Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Architects: Chon.a
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  188
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Chơn.a
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Hoppe, Sika, Axor
  • Lead Architect:Quang Chon
  • Design Development:Nguyen Minh Phuc, Tran Quang Loc, Huynh Dat Dao
  • Interior Design:Duong Thi Tuyet
  • Engineer:Van Thi
  • Architects:Chon.a
  • Construction:Mai Tran Dang Vuong
  • Lighting Design:LED Linh Quang
  • City:Nha Trang
  • Country:Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Birmingham coffee-mini apartment, A soft charm in undulating town.

On a small trapezoidal shaped land of 39m2, which is nestled between large - scale concrete buildings, where a young person lives and nurtures a passion for delivering quality drinks from pure coffee. The first and second floor is the coffee shop, the other two floors above are two independent apartments.

Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
As the dance of soft curves between the administrative buildings, the service looks dry in the form of expression. We use the steel nets to a "soft coat" outside , which can reduce the harsh solar radiation of southern Vietnam, which directly affects the building surface. At the same time, the light shines through the layers of steel and create the shadow the surface of the material, which will look more soft.  Meanwhile, the view from inside to the landscape remains unobstructed.

Instead of organizing a skylight core connecting nature in the middle of the house like many common tube house models, we take the main living space as the core, the natural layer will wrap the surrounding, expressed in direct interaction or through the narrow green corridors that run along functional spaces that are aligned with the angle of sunlight and local winds.

We organized the ground from the regular curves that have the laws, they create a lot of interference space that seems free for the arrangement, access to nature as well as human emotions.

Section
Section
We give prominence to traditional handcrafted and natural materials in our use of terrazzo or natural paving stones to create emotional surfaces in sunlight, for every step above, feelings of touch on each wall, the staircase rail. Experience the transitional atmosphere for each space along the vertical axis of the house, the atmosphere of the natural wind, sunlight, shadows transitions, sound and temperature.

Project location

Address:Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province, Vietnam

