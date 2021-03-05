Danube Vert Car Park / COSA Colboc Sachet architectures

+ 25

Geotechnical Engineer: Cebtp Ginger

Economics: EXECO

Structural Engineering: CTE

Fluids Engineering: Cyberfluides

General Contractor: Demathieu Bard

Facades: V B Service

City: Strasbourg

Country: France

Text description provided by the architects. At the intersection of avenue du Rhin and rue Alfred Kastler, îlot-I, fronted by Danube Vert, marks the entrance to the Strasbourg eco-neighborhood and raises questions about changes in transport modes and the future role of the car. The eco-neighborhood has lofty ambitions: no parking in public space but two silo car parks located on either side of the district. Moreover, no assigned parking spaces, but dynamic space sharing between visitors, daytime residents (workers) and night-time residents (inhabitants), which creates a point of urban dynamism, encourages green travel by bicycle or tram, and reduces the acquisition cost of the apartments. To protect the block from the impact of traffic, the car park structure forms a barrier on the busiest intersection.

The building embodies the new urban priorities for the handling of the car: the dynamic sharing of parking spaces between visitors, day residents (workers), and night residents (inhabitants) made possible by the emergence of the “smart city”. The car park building plays its role as a cog in the workings of a hidden mechanism whereby spatial planning is unavoidably and irremediably conceived in terms of the private car. Its architecture is a frugal interweave of steel-faced concrete enhanced with glass.

