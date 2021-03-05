Submit a Project Advertise
World
Crosby Studios Store / Crosby Studios

Crosby Studios Store / Crosby Studios

© Mikhail Loskutov

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Retail Interiors
Moscow, Russia
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 2020 by artist, designer, and interior architect ​Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios, Crosby Studios Home aims to bring high design and luxury goods to the masses through collections that maintain a sense of individualistic expression and nonconformity. On the heels of its ​virtual debut in January, the new lifestyle brand unveils a mixed-use retail and dining experience that combines elements of a boutique, living room, café, social gathering space, as well as a design studio, additionally housing ​Crosby Studios​' new architecture and interior design headquarters.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

Upon entering the 220 square meter flagship, visitors encounter a sunken blue lounge reminiscent of a pool of water, surrounded by an installation of furniture and home goods from Crosby Studios Home's debut collection. The eclectic, eye-catching pieces include velour dining chairs; rugs in the shape of elegant swans and shopping bags; humanoid body pillows; a furry blue ottoman; and powder-coated bookcases.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

With Crosby Studios Store, Crosby Studios Home debuts new furniture and designed objects, including velvet armchairs; a velvet sofa; a classic Crosby Table in a hand-painted checkerboard pattern; wood-burning Samovar; a life-size, hand-carved, wooden Siberian bear; and a massive, disklike luminaire.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

The space is also equipped with a café and bar, which functions more like an experimental gastronomy lab. The menu features an assortment of cobalt blue foods, including blue patisserie, blue loaves of bread, blue chocolate bars, gourmet sandwiches with blue buns, and blue glitter champagne, among other ‘Crosby Blue’ bites. Food items are dyed naturally using butterfly pea flower powder and charcoal powder.

© Mikhail Loskutov
© Mikhail Loskutov

