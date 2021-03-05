RE-CYCLO Photo Studio / rotunnojustman

+ 26

Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors • Pantin, France Architects: rotunnojustman

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Manfredi Gioacchini

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cemet , Chana Orloff , Cogolin , Fabrica , Fr/Fr , Hellys , Kimesiz , Kvadrat , Mathieu Merlet Briand , Portobello , Relax Factory

Text description provided by the architects. Former sawdust factory located in Pantin. This industrial heritage has been restored to accommodate workshops. The creative agency Marlowe wanted to set up its offices and reserve a space for photoshoots.

The place is divided into two spaces: the cyclorama and its adjoining rooms (observation point, makeup room and dressing, storage) as well as a workspace accompanied by a living and welcoming place for customers. The cyclorama, while curved, fits into the existing place and organizes, by its curved shape, the different spaces that overlook it.

Consisting of a mixed brick/concrete structure dating from the 19th century, the objective was to translate the history of the building by the enhancement of the materials that compose it. The idea was also to use recovery materials. The staircase and all office furniture to the kitchen facades are made of Wagon wood.