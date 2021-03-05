Submit a Project Advertise
  5. RE-CYCLO Photo Studio / rotunnojustman

© Manfredi Gioacchini

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Renovation, Offices Interiors
Pantin, France
  • Architects: rotunnojustman
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Manfredi Gioacchini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Cemet, Chana Orloff, Cogolin, Fabrica, Fr/Fr, Hellys, Kimesiz, Kvadrat, Mathieu Merlet Briand, Portobello, Relax Factory
© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini

Text description provided by the architects. Former sawdust factory located in Pantin. This industrial heritage has been restored to accommodate workshops. The creative agency Marlowe wanted to set up its offices and reserve a space for photoshoots.

© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini
Section
Section
© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini

The place is divided into two spaces: the cyclorama and its adjoining rooms (observation point, makeup room and dressing, storage) as well as a workspace accompanied by a living and welcoming place for customers. The cyclorama, while curved, fits into the existing place and organizes, by its curved shape, the different spaces that overlook it.

© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini

Consisting of a mixed brick/concrete structure dating from the 19th century, the objective was to translate the history of the building by the enhancement of the materials that compose it. The idea was also to use recovery materials. The staircase and all office furniture to the kitchen facades are made of Wagon wood.

© Manfredi Gioacchini
© Manfredi Gioacchini

Project gallery

Project location

Address:93500 Pantin, France

