Casa Texcal / HGR Arquitectos

Houses • Tepoztlan, Mexico Architects: HGR Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 483 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Dune CASTEL , Goirand , Marmoles Puente , Pisos Creativos , Top Form Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Marcos Hagerman

Executive Drawing: Rodrigo Durán

Collaborators: Luisa Maldonado, Diego Castañeda, Carolina Hernández, Manuel Silva, Israel Torres

City: Tepoztlan

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Texcal, located in Tepoztlán, Morelos, seeks to integrate with the landscape through a solid volume completely lined with Texcal stone, originally from the area where the house is located.

As requested by the clients, the house was designed to favor the views of the Cerro Del Tepozteco, without breaking with its immediate surroundings. Thinking about these principles, the house was designed in 2 intersecting warehouse-type volumes in such a way that all the spaces in the house could have the desired views.

As an intersection element of the two volumes, a patio was designed connecting the 2 levels on which the house is set on. At the same time it generates a path in which the public and private areas are divided. Throughout this path, different views of the tree located in this central patio are achieved.

Another important request from clients was to have a double height wall on which they could place a large collection of masks and a library. It was decided to locate the double height in the living room having a large window that looks directly to the Cerro Del Tepozteco. This space becomes the central point of the house where most of the activities are carried out.

A large terrace serves as a connection between the interior and the exterior allowing the house to be cooled without letting so much heat pass through. The design of the house aims to create clean spaces, with integrated furniture and carpentry. We select natural finishes such as the wooden ceiling and floor, Texcal stone and quarry floors that give the necessary warmth to enjoy this weekend house.