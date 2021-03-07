Bugambilias House / Taller Mexicano de Arquitectura

+ 31

Lead Architects: Salvador Román Hernández, Manolo Rodríguez Casares, Felipe Diaz Hernández, Carlos Rebolledo Ibarra

City: Merida

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Bugambilias is located on a 300 m2 lot located in the neighborhood that gives it its name, in the city of Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico.

The intention of the project is mainly to function as a refuge towards its immediate context, closing inwards, given that the neighborhood is under development and there are some problems of insecurity.

Formally, the house aims to form a gray concrete basement on the ground floor on which a monolithic volume of pigmented concrete rests to generate that contrast between the 2 levels.

The use of raw materials is something characteristic and that intentionally seeks the aging of these with the passage of time.

The house opens at certain points with windows and a lattice wall in the facade that allows you to see outside, but not the opposite, which gives the feeling of security being inside.

The ground floor is the shelter for the service and social areas, which are connected to the backyard and terrace thanks to an interior patio that functions as the heart of the project.

This patio works as a thermal regulator due to its lattice wall, generating natural ventilation and lighting on both floors of the house.