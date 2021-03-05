Pritzker Prize 2021 Winner To Be Announced in "Early March"

Save this picture! The bronze medallion awarded to each Laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Image © Pritzker Architecture Prize

The Hyatt Foundation has announced that the Pritzker Architecture Prize 2021 winner (or winners) will be announced in "early March."

The Pritzker Prize is considered the most relevant recognition in architecture. Established by the Pritzker family of Chicago through their Hyatt Foundation in 1979, the award is granted annually "to honor a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture," as the foundation states on its website.

Save this picture! Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, 2020 Pritzker Prize Laureates. Image Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

Past Pritzker Prize laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, and, most recently, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, marking the first time the honor was given to two women.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize jury members in 2021 are:

Alejandro Aravena (Jury Chair), 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate and founder of ELEMENTAL.

(Jury Chair), 2016 Pritzker Prize Laureate and founder of ELEMENTAL. Barry Bergdoll , curator, author, and Meyer Schapiro Professor of Art History and Archaeology at Columbia University.

, curator, author, and Meyer Schapiro Professor of Art History and Archaeology at Columbia University. Deborah Berke , architect and Dean of Yale School of Architecture

, architect and Dean of Yale School of Architecture Stephen Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Justice

U.S. Supreme Court Justice André Aranha Corrêa do Lago , architectural critic, curator, and Brazilian Ambassador to India, Delhi.

, architectural critic, curator, and Brazilian Ambassador to India, Delhi. Kazuyo Sejima , architect, educator, and 2010 Pritzker Prize Laureate.

, architect, educator, and 2010 Pritzker Prize Laureate. Benedetta Tagliabue , architect and director of Miralles Tagliabue EMBT

, architect and director of Miralles Tagliabue EMBT Wang Shu , architect, educator, and 2012 Pritzker Prize Laureate

, architect, educator, and 2012 Pritzker Prize Laureate Martha Thorne (Executive Director): Dean, IE School of Architecture & Design.

Stay tuned with ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.