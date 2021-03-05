Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. Australia
  5. Lumina Apartments / DKO Architecture

Lumina Apartments / DKO Architecture

Save this project
Lumina Apartments / DKO Architecture

© Ben Guthrie© Ben Guthrie© Ben Guthrie© Ben Guthrie+ 46

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Master Plan, Apartments, Residential
Penrith, Australia
  • Architects: DKO Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Ben Guthrie
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Austral Bricks
  • Lead Architects:Sonny Oh
  • Lead Landscape Architect:Matt Coggan
  • Landscape Architect:Hayley Huang, Scott Jackson
  • Principle:Koos de Keijzer
  • Director:David Randerson, Nick Byrne, Raymond Mah
  • Graduate Architect:Ricky Ye
  • Design Architect:Sasha Hakimian, Weimeng Jiang
  • City:Penrith
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie
Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

Text description provided by the architects. DKO's design concept for two linear sites in Penrith aims to create a series of vertical villages that animate the street, each with different characters and scales.

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan
Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

The buildings have been designed to mediate between the more considerable height, scale and proportion of adjacent apartment developments and the fine grain, smaller terraces and houses in the surrounding context. This is paired with the vision to create a network of smaller, more approachable and diverse communities. 

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie
Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

The buildings are highly articulated and have been visually broken down into volumes. The massing sensitively responds to existing conditions and is aligned with Penrith Council's future plans for the area. The visual bulk of the buildings is softened further due to material selection, massing techniques, and landscaping. The façade is composed primarily of pre-cast concrete of varying tones with highlights of black metal screens and window hoods. The brick element contributes to the texture and materiality of the façade and responds to the general character of the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

In different sizes and layouts, a variety of dwelling typologies have been considered within the overall scheme, offering opportunities for families of all scales and helping to create a highly diverse community. 

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

Private and communal open space has been skilfully woven throughout the development. Street landscaping wrapping around each buildings' edges creates a green buffer while establishing a clear and engaging entry for residents. Unique double-storey communal spaces further break up the building mass, creating generous open green zones supporting various resident activities - from relaxation and play to food production and gatherings. These facilities will foster social interactions between residents and promote a real sense of community.

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

The Lord Sheffield Circuit apartments aim to reduce reliance on mechanical heating and cooling through carefully considered passive design solutions. Deep balconies, screening and shading devices offer additional sun protection, while 61% of apartments embrace cross-ventilation via open-plan floor plates to the corners and through the building's depth. The building's orientation takes full advantage of prevailing breezes to maximize fresh air movement, creating a comfortable indoor environment. Low energy lighting, energy-efficient water heaters, water-saving fittings, and fixtures have been specified throughout, with rainwater tanks onsite collecting for public and private gardens.

Save this picture!
© Ben Guthrie
© Ben Guthrie

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:210 Lord Sheffield Cct, Penrith NSW 2750, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
DKO Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialAustralia
Cite: "Lumina Apartments / DKO Architecture" 05 Mar 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/957995/lumina-apartments-dko-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream